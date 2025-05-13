Travel Advisory: RIDOT to Shift Travel Lanes on I-95 at Route 10 in Cranston

RHODE ISLAND, May 13 - On Friday night, May 16, the Rhode Island Department Transportation (RIDOT) will shift all travel lanes on I-95 North and South to the right, at the Route 10 interchange in Cranston. The change is related to the ongoing I-95 15 Bridges project and is being done in advance of work to rebuild the Huntington Viaduct that carries Route 10 over I-95.

Lanes will be narrowed but all on- and off-ramps will remain open. RIDOT encourages drivers to reduce their speed, avoid distractions, and drive carefully through the work zone. The change will be effect into the 2026 construction season, followed by additional lane shifts RIDOT will announce well in advance.

The I-95 15 Bridges project will remove 15 bridges from the state's backlog of poor and fair to poor condition bridges along I-95 and Route 10 between Providence and Warwick. Nine of the 15 bridges are structurally deficient. Three are rated among the top five most traveled structurally deficient bridges in Rhode Island. At the Huntington Viaduct, RIDOT will redesign the entire interchange of Route 10 with I-95. More details are available at www.ridot.net/The-I-95-15.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The I-95 15 Bridges project is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.