What’s Wrong With Temporary Fillers?

“For Botched Nose Jobs, the Permanent Filler Wins”, says Dr. Robert Kotler, Beverly Hills’s rhinoplasty superspecialist.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “After one or more botched nose jobs -- or even as a substitute, if appropriate -- for rhinoplasty or revision rhinoplasty, the ‘temps’ don’t get an A grade”, notes Dr. Robert Kotler, the most experienced permanent injector in the US. “It’s a life-time and expensive sentence. ‘Filler Prison’," one patient dubbed it.

“Temps are OK for cheeks and lips, but for the nose, a different territory with unique anatomy, not the best option. Better answer? The only permanent filler, medical grade liquid silicone; trade name, Silikon-1000.”

With over 40 years’ experience improving over 6000 noses, Kotler listed the pluses:

• Safe. FDA-approved. Over 50-year successful track record.

• Less time, less lifetime cost than temps. 3-4 sessions and done.

• May be appropriate substitute for primary rhinoplasty or revision rhinoplasty.

• Tiny-needle, micro-droplet, high- magnification technique can conquer major and minor imperfections.

To see the result, the Kotler Saline Demo is offered. Sterile saline solution is injected and mirror-in-hand, the patient sees the end result. A “test drive”; a “road test”.

Photos before and after record the improvement.