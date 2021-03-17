Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
What’s Wrong With Temporary Fillers?

“For Botched Nose Jobs, the Permanent Filler Wins”, says Dr. Robert Kotler, Beverly Hills’s rhinoplasty superspecialist.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “After one or more botched nose jobs -- or even as a substitute, if appropriate -- for rhinoplasty or revision rhinoplasty, the ‘temps’ don’t get an A grade”, notes Dr. Robert Kotler, the most experienced permanent injector in the US. “It’s a life-time and expensive sentence. ‘Filler Prison’," one patient dubbed it.

“Temps are OK for cheeks and lips, but for the nose, a different territory with unique anatomy, not the best option. Better answer? The only permanent filler, medical grade liquid silicone; trade name, Silikon-1000.”

With over 40 years’ experience improving over 6000 noses, Kotler listed the pluses:

• Safe. FDA-approved. Over 50-year successful track record.
• Less time, less lifetime cost than temps. 3-4 sessions and done.
• May be appropriate substitute for primary rhinoplasty or revision rhinoplasty.
• Tiny-needle, micro-droplet, high- magnification technique can conquer major and minor imperfections.

To see the result, the Kotler Saline Demo is offered. Sterile saline solution is injected and mirror-in-hand, the patient sees the end result. A “test drive”; a “road test”.

Photos before and after record the improvement.

