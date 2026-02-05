Amy Schisler, Revered Catholic Author, Triumphs as Winner of the 2026 Inspiring Women Award for Exceptional Leadership

"The award recognizes the best in female leadership at a time when the focus on women's contributions is more critical than ever." - Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amidst a sea of outstanding nominees, Amy Schisler, a Catholic author of inspirational fiction, children’s books, and spiritual devotionals, has emerged victorious for the 2026 Inspiring Women Award. This prestigious recognition celebrates her remarkable leadership and innovation, highlighting the zenith of female leadership at a time when women’s influence holds unprecedented significance in society.

Schisler's work resonates with readers through themes of faith, family, hope, and inspiration. A former librarian and teacher, she holds a Master’s Degree in Library and Information Science and a Certificate of Theology, and she blends her rich storytelling with deep spiritual insight. Schisler’s novels, including her much-loved Chincoteague Island Trilogy and other inspirational works, have garnered numerous national literary honors, such as the Illumination, LYRA, Independent Publisher, International Digital, Indies, Eric Hoffer, and Golden Quill Awards. Beyond her writing, she leads women’s retreats, parish pilgrimages, and faith-based study groups, forging meaningful connections within her community and beyond. Schisler lives on Maryland's Eastern Shore with her husband and is actively engaged in parish ministry, family life, and creative pursuits.

Co-creator of the award, Aurora DeRose, emphasizes its importance by stating, “The award recognizes the best in female leadership at a time when it is more important than ever.” This sentiment resonates deeply in an era where women’s voices shape discussions across various industries.

Open to exemplary women from all corners of the United States, the Inspiring Women Award stands as a testament to women’s power and determination in reshaping industries, communities, and the world. Schisler embodies this spirit, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to positive change through her innovative leadership and inspiring others to break barriers and strive for greatness.

The award underscores Schisler’s dedication to sparking paradigm shifts and igniting transformative progress. Her journey reflects her achievements and the profound inspiration she imparts to countless others who aspire to overcome obstacles. By sharing her experiences and creative works, Schisler encourages women to embrace their potential and assert their influence in every arena.

This momentous award ceremony promises to unite luminaries, supporters, and advocates dedicated to advancing female leadership and empowerment. It will celebrate Schisler’s accomplishments while amplifying the voices of countless women whose contributions have shaped history. The event highlights the ongoing journey toward equality and women’s vital role in driving progress across all sectors, reinforcing messages that can create a more inclusive future for all.

