THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, MARCH 16, 2021

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

**Following one-minute speeches, the House is expected to recess until approximately 3:00 p.m.  At that time, the House will reconvene to consider the five bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules.  Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Suspensions (5 bills)

  1. H.R. 1085 – To award three congressional gold medals to the United States Capitol Police and those who protected the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, as amended (Rep. Pelosi – Financial Services)
  2. H.R. 1799 – PPP Extension Act of 2021 (Rep. Bourdeaux – Small Business)
  3. H.R. 485 – CAPTA (Rep. Scott (VA) – Education and Labor)
  4. H.R. 1651 – COVID–19 Bankruptcy Relief Extension Act of 2021 (Rep. Nadler – Judiciary)
  5. H.R. 1652 – VOCA Fix to Sustain the Crime Victims Fund Act of 2021 (Rep. Nadler – Judiciary)
H.Res. __Rule Providing for Consideration of H.J.Res. 17 – Removing the deadline for the ratification of the equal rights amendment (Rep. Speier – Judiciary), H.R. 1620 – Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act of 2021 (Rep. Jackson-Lee – Judiciary), H.R. 6 – American Dream and Promise Act of 2021 (Rep. Roybal-Allard – Judiciary), H.R. 1603 – Farm Workforce Modernization Act of 2021 (Rep. Lofgren – Judiciary), and H.R. 1868 – To prevent across-the-board direct spending cuts, and for other purposes (Rep. Yarmuth – Budget)  

