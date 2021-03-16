Loop1 strengthens European operations with the acquisition of I.Tresor GmbH & Co. KG

Establishing its first offices in Germany and adding additional sales and technical resources to support a growing client base throughout Europe

Establishing its first offices in Germany and adding additional sales and technical resources to support a growing client base throughout Europe

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loop1, a leading global IT Operations Management (ITOM) company specializing in the SolarWinds ITOM product offering, and Cisco Premier Partner with specializations in Unified Communications and Webex Collaboration, is pleased to announce the expansion of its global operations with the acquisition of SolarWinds Reseller, I.Tresor, a German-based consulting and services organization with offices in Ansbach and Buchen.

Commenting on the I.Tresor acquisition, Bill Fitzpatrick, Chairman & CEO of Loop1, stated: “We have been working closely with the I.Tresor team over the past twelve months, and the collaboration has been fantastic. Our teams share common values and terrific expertise. I am excited about what the I.Tresor team will bring to our European operations and, in particular, opening up new lines of business in the DACH region.”

The addition of I.Tresor to the European operations, which already includes offices in the United Kingdom and Ireland, delivers on our strategic plan to increase the depth and breadth of our European business, to support our growing client base, and drive new opportunities in the DACH region.

“As a dedicated and highly valued SolarWinds Partner, we are delighted to see Loop1 continue to invest and expand its operations internationally with the addition of I.Tresor,” said Ludovic Neveu, Group Vice President, EMEA Sales, SolarWinds. “As both long-time SolarWinds Partners, the combination of I.Tresor and Loop1 is an excellent transaction to better serve the EMEA and German markets and help ensure the best client experience possible delivering SolarWinds IT operations management products, solutions, and professional services.”

Founded in 2010 by CEO Holger Mundt, a SolarWinds Channel Champion, and THWACK® MVP* (HerrDoktor), I.Tresor has developed an enviable reputation for its technical expertise over the last ten years, frequently supporting and sharing a platform at SolarWinds events throughout the EMEA region. Holger is well-known and respected throughout the SolarWinds community.

“I am proud to have joined the Loop1 Group.” stated I.Tresor Founder & CEO Holger Mundt. “Having witnessed their growth, particularly in the EMEA region, I feel confident this represents a massive opportunity for our combined companies to strengthen our foothold in the DACH region and further grow the business. We are excited to share our passion for client satisfaction and in going the extra mile for our clients; now, together as part of the Loop1 family.”

I.Tresor will initially trade as ‘I.Tresor—A Loop1 Company’ and all existing employees of I.Tresor will transfer as part of the acquisition.

* THWACK® is SolarWinds 150,000 strong online user community run by the community members for the community members. A THWACK MVP (Most Valued Person) is limited to a select few based on their level of active contribution and technical expertise.

I.Tresor GmbH & Co. KG

I.Tresor is a specialized Services Provider for IT Security, Systems Management/ Monitoring, and Data Lifecycle Management, with a core focus on the SolarWinds ITOM product offering. Founded in 2010 in Germany, I.Tresor has more than ten years of experience in their field and has successfully delivered technical solutions to organizations large and small across all industry sectors. I.Tresor maintains strong partner relationships with several leading software vendors in monitoring, archiving, backup, and endpoint security solutions.

I.Tresor Website

About Loop1

Loop1 is a leading global IT Operations Management (ITOM) company specializing in the SolarWinds® ITOM product offering; and Cisco Premier Partner with specializations in unified communications and Webex Collaboration. We help our clients to ‘Know What’s Next’ through our unique methodology ITOMplus, incorporating L1M3 (Loop1 Monitoring Maturity Model ‘LIME’), which delivers a simplified roadmap and scorecard to enable organizations to measure and improve the value of their overall IT operations.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, United States, with offices in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, Sri Lanka, and Singapore; the group has more than 120+ employees across four continents, clients in more than 60 countries, and 50+ SolarWinds SCP and Cisco certified engineers holding CCNP’s and CCIE’s.

Loop1 Website

