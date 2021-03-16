Paragon Cyber Solutions Selected as One of the First CMMC Third-Party Assessor Organizations (C3PAO)
Paragon Cyber Solutions, LLC, a Tampa, Florida based, information security company, received approval to conduct CMMC Assessments and Certifications.TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paragon Cyber Solutions, LLC, a Tampa, Florida based, DBE, SBE, MBE, woman, minority, veteran-owned, HUBZone certified information security company, received approval from the CMMC Accreditation Body (CMMC-AB) to provide CMMC Assessments and Certifications. CMMC C3PAOs are the only businesses authorized to conduct CMMC assessments.
The Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) is a unified security standard and a certification process developed by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to protect the security of Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), Federal Contract Information (FCI), and Covered Defense Information (CDI) within the Defense Industrial Base (DIB).
CMMC is starting to be phased into DoD RFPs requiring all prime and sub-contractors doing business with the DoD to achieve a specific CMMC level certification as a prerequisite to receive new contract awards and a requirement to maintain existing contracts.
“We are excited to be an approved C3PAO and to provide CMMC certification services to the DIB. This designation is in line with our current service offering as we work with companies to implement in-depth solutions to strengthen their security posture and decrease their risk of exposure. Over the past year, we have helped prepare companies of all sizes for the CMMC rollout through our advisory consulting and managed services. Our significant growth enabled us to expand our CMMC offerings. Becoming a C3PAO was a logical step for us to take to ensure we’re doing our part to help protect our nation’s sensitive data and assets,” said Paragon’s CEO, Courtney H. Jackson.
For more information about CMMC and Paragon’s compliance services, visit https://paragoncybersolutions.com/compliance-assessments.
About Paragon Cyber Solutions
Founded in 2016, Paragon Cyber Solutions is Tampa, Florida based, DBE, SBE, MBE, woman, minority, veteran-owned, HUBZone certified information security company executing solutions to help government agencies, commercial companies, and startups protect the integrity of their business operations through in-depth cybersecurity and risk management solutions.
Paragon's team of highly credentialed and skilled consultants have decades of industry experience conducting audit preparation and assessments, vulnerability assessments, and risk management solutions while maintaining graduate level degrees, multiple active industry certifications (e.g. CISSP, CISM, CEH, CHFI, Security+), and active security clearances up to Top Secret SCI (TS/SCI).
Paragon has a Pearson VUE authorized test center and a Cybersecurity Technician apprenticeship program approved by the Department of Labor (DoL) and Department of Veteran’s Affairs (VA). Paragon's workforce development program helps address the cybersecurity skills gap and increase job opportunities within their local community and abroad.
