March 15, 2021

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Auditor of State Keith Faber's office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Allen Shawnee Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Athens Ohio University - National Collegiate Athletics Association IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Trimble Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Auglaize Auglaize County Regional Planning Commission 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 New Knoxville Local School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Brown Brown County Schools Benefits Consortium IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Butler Edgewood City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Clark Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Tecumseh Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Clinton East Clinton Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Columbiana Columbiana County Board of Developmental Disabilities MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Coshocton Coshocton County Metropolitan Housing Authority IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Cuyahoga Cleveland State University IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 East Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lincoln Park Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 West Park Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 West Preparatory Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Defiance Northwest Ohio Waiver Administration Council 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Delaware Berkshire Joint Economic Development District No. 2 06/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Fairfield Berne Union Local School District IPA 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 South Central Ohio Insurance Consortium IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Franklin Bridge Gate Community School IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Horizon Science Academy of Columbus IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Noble Academy Columbus IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Southwestern City School District CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Gallia O.O. McIntyre Park District FFR 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Greene Jefferson Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wright State University IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Guernsey Cambridge City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Hamilton Anita P. Sheth, M.D. MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Horizon Science Academy Cincinnati IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lockland Local School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Mt. Healthy City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Jefferson Brooke-Hancock-Jefferson Metropolitan Planning Commission IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lake Wickliffe City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lawrence City of Ironton 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 REISSUED Licking Licking County Educational Service Center 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Lorain Lake Erie Regional Council of Governments IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lorain County Community Alliance 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Lorain Metropolitan Housing Authority IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lucas Glass City Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Springfield Local School District IPA CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Mahoning Mahoning County Educational Service Center IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Mercer Mercer County District Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Mercer County Family and Children First Council IPA 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Village of St. Henry 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Montgomery Urban Early College Network dba Dayton Bridgescape Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Muskingum Yahya Bakdalieh, M.D. MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Portage Crestwood Local School District 07/02/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Richland Area 10 Workforce Investment Board IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Stark Beacon Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Fairless Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Summit Hudson City School District IPA CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Imagine Akron Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Imagine Leadership Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 University Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 University of Akron - National Collegiate Athletics Association IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Trumbull Brookfield Local School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Northeast Ohio Community Alternative Program IPA 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Washington City of Marietta Agreed-Upon Procedures Report 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Wayne Beacon Hill Community School 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Wood Bowling Green State University FFR IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

The Auditor of State's office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies.

