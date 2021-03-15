Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, March 16, 2021

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

March 15, 2021                                                                     

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allen

Shawnee Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Athens

Ohio University - National Collegiate Athletics Association

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Trimble Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Auglaize

Auglaize County Regional Planning Commission

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

New Knoxville Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Brown

Brown County Schools Benefits Consortium

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Butler

Edgewood City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Clark

Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Tecumseh Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Clinton

East Clinton Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Columbiana

Columbiana County Board of Developmental Disabilities

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Coshocton

Coshocton County Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Cleveland State University

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

East Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lincoln Park Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

West Park Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

West Preparatory Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Defiance

Northwest Ohio Waiver Administration Council

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Delaware

Berkshire Joint Economic Development District No. 2

 

06/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Fairfield

Berne Union Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

South Central Ohio Insurance Consortium

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

Bridge Gate Community School

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Horizon Science Academy of Columbus

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Noble Academy Columbus

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Southwestern City School District

 CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Gallia

O.O. McIntyre Park District

 FFR

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Greene

Jefferson Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wright State University

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Guernsey

Cambridge City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton

Anita P. Sheth, M.D.

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Horizon Science Academy Cincinnati

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lockland Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Mt. Healthy City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Jefferson

Brooke-Hancock-Jefferson Metropolitan Planning Commission

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lake

Wickliffe City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lawrence

City of Ironton

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

REISSUED

 

 

 

Licking

Licking County Educational Service Center

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lorain

Lake Erie Regional Council of Governments

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lorain County Community Alliance

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lorain Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lucas

Glass City Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Springfield Local School District

  IPA CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Mahoning

Mahoning County Educational Service Center

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Mercer

Mercer County District Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Mercer County Family and Children First Council

  IPA

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Village of St. Henry

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery

Urban Early College Network dba Dayton Bridgescape Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Muskingum

Yahya Bakdalieh, M.D.

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Portage

Crestwood Local School District

 

07/02/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Richland

Area 10 Workforce Investment Board

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Stark

Beacon Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Fairless Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Summit

Hudson City School District

  IPA CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Imagine Akron Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Imagine Leadership Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

University Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

University of Akron - National Collegiate Athletics Association

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Trumbull

Brookfield Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Northeast Ohio Community Alternative Program

  IPA

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Washington

City of Marietta

 

Agreed-Upon Procedures Report

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Wayne

Beacon Hill Community School

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Wood

Bowling Green State University

 FFR  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

 
           

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

 

