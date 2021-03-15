Myanmar coup: Chinese language factories set on fireplace and at the very least 38 killed in deadliest day since navy seized energy

The heaviest casualties were in an industrial suburb of the largest city Yangon, where military and police opened fire on unarmed protesters, killing at least 22, according to the advocacy group the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), which said Hlaingthaya district “became like a battlefield.”

In one unverified image, a protester can be seen huddling under a makeshift shield as he holds onto the shirt of a fallen fellow demonstrator.

At least 16 people were killed in other regions around the country on Sunday, including in the second city of Mandalay and in Bago, where state media said a police officer had died of a chest wound after a confrontation with protesters, Reuters reported. This is the second policeman reported dead in the protests.

The weekend’s fatalities bring the death toll since the coup to at least 126 people, according to the AAPP.

The Chinese Embassy in Myanmar said several Chinese-funded factories were smashed and set ablaze in Yangon's

