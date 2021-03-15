Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 766 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,307 in the last 365 days.

Myanmar coup: Chinese language factories set on fireplace and at the very least 38 killed in deadliest day since navy seized energy

The heaviest casualties were in an industrial suburb of the largest city Yangon, where military and police opened fire on unarmed protesters, killing at least 22, according to the advocacy group the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), which said Hlaingthaya district “became like a battlefield.”

In one unverified image, a protester can be seen huddling under a makeshift shield as he holds onto the shirt of a fallen fellow demonstrator.

At least 16 people were killed in other regions around the country on Sunday, including in the second city of Mandalay and in Bago, where state media said a police officer had died of a chest wound after a confrontation with protesters, Reuters reported. This is the second policeman reported dead in the protests.

The weekend’s fatalities bring the death toll since the coup to at least 126 people, according to the AAPP.

The Chinese Embassy in Myanmar said several Chinese-funded factories were smashed and set ablaze in Yangon’s…

The post Myanmar coup: Chinese language factories set on fireplace and at the very least 38 killed in deadliest day since navy seized energy appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.

You just read:

Myanmar coup: Chinese language factories set on fireplace and at the very least 38 killed in deadliest day since navy seized energy

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.