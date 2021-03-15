How this yr of engaged on Zoom has affected your mind

Zoom has become a huge part of today’s work flow, with a 470% increase in customers having more than 10 employees from this time last year, the company says.

But how has the past year of virtual conference calls affected your brain? A Stanford analysis explains with a breakdown of the four causes of “zoom fatigue.”

You don’t expect primordial instincts to kick in during your 9 a.m. meeting. But that’s exactly what happens, says Jeremy Bailenson, Stanford communications professor.

That grid of faces simulates an encounter where you’re faced with a confrontation in a small space. In similar situations, like an elevator, people usually keep their eyes to the ground and avoid close confrontation. But a Zoom call “smothers everyone with gaze,” so thought they are just staring at a camera, it simulates a confrontation and triggers your fight-or-flight instincts. Non-verbal internet cues We are not used to socializing in this environment and picking up non-verbal cues virtually. Plus, we…

