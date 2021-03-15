Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 764 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,304 in the last 365 days.

How this yr of engaged on Zoom has affected your mind

Zoom has become a huge part of today’s work flow, with a 470% increase in customers having more than 10 employees from this time last year, the company says.

But how has the past year of virtual conference calls affected your brain? A Stanford analysis explains with a breakdown of the four causes of “zoom fatigue.”

You don’t expect primordial instincts to kick in during your 9 a.m. meeting. But that’s exactly what happens, says Jeremy Bailenson, Stanford communications professor.

That grid of faces simulates an encounter where you’re faced with a confrontation in a small space.

In similar situations, like an elevator, people usually keep their eyes to the ground and avoid close confrontation. But a Zoom call “smothers everyone with gaze,” so thought they are just staring at a camera, it simulates a confrontation and triggers your fight-or-flight instincts.

Non-verbal internet cues

We are not used to socializing in this environment and picking up non-verbal cues virtually.

Plus, we…

The post How this yr of engaged on Zoom has affected your mind appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.

You just read:

How this yr of engaged on Zoom has affected your mind

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.