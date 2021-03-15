Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
One Injured in Berlin Snowmobile Incident

March 15, 2021

Berlin, NH – In the afternoon of Saturday, March 13, 2021, a Massachusetts woman sustained a significant leg injury after putting her foot down to steady herself during a slow-speed snowmobile roll.

At approximately 3:45 p.m., Alison Pacheco, 31, of Swanzey, Massachusetts, was a passenger on a snowmobile operated by a family member. While negotiating an uphill portion of the Kilowatt Trail in Jericho Mountain State Park, the snowmobile upon which Pacheco was riding dropped a ski into a divot in the trail, causing the machine to tip to one side. It is believed that Pacheco instinctively put a foot down to stop a rollover, which in turn resulted in a leg injury.

Following the incident, a member of Pacheco’s riding party rode from the scene and summoned help. Upon receiving word of the incident, personnel from the Berlin Fire Department, Berlin EMS, and New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers responded to the area to assist.

Using a tracked Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) provided by the Berlin Fire Department, rescuers were able to reach the scene and provide first aid to Pacheco. Pacheco was subsequently secured in the rescue vehicle and transported out of the woods to a waiting ambulance staged on White Street. They arrived at that location shortly before 6:00 p.m. Once roadside, Pacheco was transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital for further evaluation and treatment of her injuries.

One Injured in Berlin Snowmobile Incident

