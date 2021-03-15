Spry CEO Discusses Charity Opportunity in the Name, Image, and Likeness Movement in Collegiate Athletics
Spry Payment Systems, Inc. is the only company in the collegiate sports industry with a complete and market-ready Name, Image, and Likeness technology solution.
One of the most powerful opportunities in the NIL movement is the ability these athletes will have to make meaningful change in society.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lyle Adams, the founder and CEO of Spry Payment Systems, Inc. (Spry), the only company in the collegiate sports industry with a complete and market-ready Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) technology solution, was a guest speaker last week on the Champions of Philanthropy Student Symposium.
— Lyle Adams, the founder and CEO of Spry Payment Systems, Inc.
A former college athlete, Adams discussed at the March 5 virtual event how today’s athletes will soon be able to use their platform to support charitable endeavors.
“One of the most powerful opportunities in the NIL movement is the ability these athletes will have to make meaningful change in society,” said Adams, whose company has relationships with more than a half-dozen schools that are deploying Spry’s solution. “This is a big point of emphasis for Spry, which is why I enthusiastically accepted the opportunity to speak before the industry on this topic.”
Adams was one of several speakers at the event, which was hosted by Champions for Philanthropy, Inc. Among them were industry leaders from professional sports teams and leagues, foundations, and others in the sport philanthropy space, including:
• Nichol T. Whiteman - Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation
• Rachelle Patel - Laureus Sport for Good Foundation USA (Laureus USA)
• Melissa Schiller - National Football League (NFL)
• Kara Rooney - Los Angeles Lakers
• Tiffany Aidoo, MLA, CPT - Laureus Sport for Good Foundation USA (Laureus USA)
• Angela LaChica - LaChica Sports
• Vincent S. Pierson - VSP Diversity Solutions
• Shanell Mosley - UNICEF USA
• Alésha Smith - Up2Us Sports
• Danielle Berman - Tackle What's Next
• Corinne Milien - The Winning Edge Leadership Academy
• Collin D. Williams, Jr., Ph.D. - Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE)
• Ahalya Lettenberger - Rice University
“It takes a village to affect change,” Adams added. “We’re honored to be a catalyst. I believe college athletes have the capacity as a group to both ease suffering and empower those who are less fortunate to reach their full potential.”
About Spry Payment Systems, Inc.
Spry Payment Systems, Inc. (Spry) is a third-party technology solution designed to navigate the rapidly changing Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) landscape. With a focus on more than just connecting student-athletes with sponsors and brands, the Spry system helps member institutions and student-athletes stay compliant with NCAA rules while helping student-athletes maximize their opportunities. Spry was recently written about in the media, where its solution is having a meaningful impact at Wake Forest.
holt hackney
hackney communications
+1 512-632-0854
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn