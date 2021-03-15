Major General John F. Wharton Joins Aura Systems, Inc.
Aura Systems Attracts Key TalentLAKE FOREST, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aura Systems Inc. (AUSI) is pleased to announce that Major General John F. Wharton, USA, Ret., has joined Aura in the role of strategic advisor where he will collaborate with Aura’s growing management team to introduce its green technology to high potential global markets.
“We are honored to have Major General Wharton join the Aura team,” says Aura’s President, Cipora Lavut. “He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge which will prove valuable as Aura continues to grow and implement additional applications of our axial-flux induction technology both domestically and internationally.”
General Wharton brings to the role over three decades of logistics and operations leadership in the areas of defense technology research and development. General Wharton is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and earned a master’s degree in National Security and Strategic Studies from the United States Naval War College. Prior to retirement from the U.S. Army, Wharton served as Commanding General of the U.S. Army Research, Development and Engineering Command (RDECOM) at Aberdeen Proving Ground. There he led a global team of more than 13,000 scientists, engineers, and support personnel and controlled approximately 75% of the U.S. Army’s Research and Development budget.
General Wharton currently serves as an advisor to both the public and private sector and, internationally, is recognized for his work with the United States Agency for International Development and the United Nations activities in support of sustainable development goals.
“I’m excited to be an adviser to Aura,” General Wharton said. “I have been impressed by Aura’s green technology and believe that the AuraGen® family of products is very much primed for today’s global power requirements and the world-wide growth of electrification.”
About Aura Systems, Inc.
Aura Systems was founded in 1987 by a team of scientists and engineers as a defense industry think-tank. During the Cold War, Aura collaborated with the nation’s largest defense contractors and military organizations on a host of both classified and non-classified “Star Wars” skunkworks programs. Today, Aura’s AuraGen® mobile power technology is deployed in more than 20 countries worldwide. Following a major restructuring, Aura is poised for rapid growth. With customers ranging from Fortune 500 companies to the world’s leading militaries, the AuraGen® family of green power technology products represent a proven environmentally-conscience and cost-effective solution for a wide range of applications. To interview Ms. Cipora Lavut, contact Gary Douglas, gary@douglasstrategic.com or (310) 592-3049. For more information on Aura Systems, Inc. visit www.aurasystems.com.
Media Contact: Gary Douglas
gary@douglasstrategic.com
(310) 592-3049
