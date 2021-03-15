State forest camping now open to the public

DOVER, Del. (March 15, 2021) – Delaware’s state forest campsites are now open to the public under a new online system that allows for advance booking and preferred site selection. Primitive-style camping is available 365 days a year on a first-come, first-serve basis at both Blackbird State Forest, north of Smyrna, and Redden State Forest, north of Georgetown.

State forests only allow tent camping: pickup campers, travel trailers and/or self-propelled motor homes are excluded due to access and parking limitations, unless otherwise noted. Amenities include on-site parking, BBQ grills, picnic tables, fire rings, firewood (if available), and portable toilets. No showers or bath facilities provided.

The cost per night is $25 per site (plus a small administrative fee) with a three night maximum stay per reservation. Each state forest has added two new sites for a total of eight (8) at Blackbird and seven (7) at Redden. All camping requires a permit and is subject to state forest rules and regulations. Complete information, maps, camping rules, and links to make a reservation are available at de.gov/forestcamping.

“We’re really excited to be launching this next generation of primitive camping to our users so that they can have a better booking experience, with greater ease of making and cancelling reservations,” stated Kyle Hoys, assistant forestry administrator. “This will allow people to manage their camping online and make repeat reservations by creating an online profile at the Book Your Site website.”

Users can read the Forest Camping Guide to Online Reservations for instructions on booking a campsite.

Blackbird Camping Map

Redden Camping Map

For questions about Blackbird State Forest, email campblackbird@delaware.gov, or call 302-653-6505.

For questions about Redden State Forest, email campredden@delaware.gov, or call 302-856-2893.

Camping Facts at a Glance

Camping is open year-round: sites are limited and permits required.

Amenities include on-site parking, BBQ grills, picnic tables, fire rings, firewood (if available), and portable toilets.

No showers or bath facilities provided.

$25 per night fee for each site at Blackbird or Redden State Forest.

Three night maximum stay per reservation.

Blackbird has eight (8) tent sites and Redden has seven (7) sites.

Campers must use the online reservation link

Valid major credit card required.

Camping Regulations