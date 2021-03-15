State forest camping now open to the public
DOVER, Del. (March 15, 2021) – Delaware’s state forest campsites are now open to the public under a new online system that allows for advance booking and preferred site selection. Primitive-style camping is available 365 days a year on a first-come, first-serve basis at both Blackbird State Forest, north of Smyrna, and Redden State Forest, north of Georgetown.
State forests only allow tent camping: pickup campers, travel trailers and/or self-propelled motor homes are excluded due to access and parking limitations, unless otherwise noted. Amenities include on-site parking, BBQ grills, picnic tables, fire rings, firewood (if available), and portable toilets. No showers or bath facilities provided.
The cost per night is $25 per site (plus a small administrative fee) with a three night maximum stay per reservation. Each state forest has added two new sites for a total of eight (8) at Blackbird and seven (7) at Redden. All camping requires a permit and is subject to state forest rules and regulations. Complete information, maps, camping rules, and links to make a reservation are available at de.gov/forestcamping.
“We’re really excited to be launching this next generation of primitive camping to our users so that they can have a better booking experience, with greater ease of making and cancelling reservations,” stated Kyle Hoys, assistant forestry administrator. “This will allow people to manage their camping online and make repeat reservations by creating an online profile at the Book Your Site website.”
Users can read the Forest Camping Guide to Online Reservations for instructions on booking a campsite.
For questions about Blackbird State Forest, email campblackbird@delaware.gov, or call 302-653-6505.
For questions about Redden State Forest, email campredden@delaware.gov, or call 302-856-2893.
Camping Facts at a Glance
- Camping is open year-round: sites are limited and permits required.
- Amenities include on-site parking, BBQ grills, picnic tables, fire rings, firewood (if available), and portable toilets.
- No showers or bath facilities provided.
- $25 per night fee for each site at Blackbird or Redden State Forest.
- Three night maximum stay per reservation.
- Blackbird has eight (8) tent sites and Redden has seven (7) sites.
- Campers must use the online reservation link or click above.
- Valid major credit card required.
Camping Regulations
- Camping is by permit only and restricted to map-designated campsites.
- Camping permits and online registration are at de.gov/forestcamping, or contact forest offices.
- Reservations are required prior to arrival date.
- Campsites are of a primitive type and used ONLY for tent camping. Pickup campers, travel trailers and/or self-propelled motor homes are excluded due to access and parking limitations, unless otherwise noted by a state forest employee.
- Campsites are limited and come equipped with tables, fire pits, and charcoal grills. Campsites are limited to a maximum number of six (6) people per site, with two (2) vehicles per site, overflow parking is provided nearby the parking areas. Camper(s) must remove their trash upon vacating their campsite and drop it off at the designated dumpster located on the camping map. Failure to adhere to these regulations will result in the camper’s removal and loss of security deposit.
- Camping is at your own risk. State Forests are a public use area and there is no after-hours, nighttime or weekend security. Law enforcement is provided by the Delaware State Police and the Department of Natural Resources Police should the need arise.
- State forests are “multiple-use facilities”, which means other activities will continue while you camp. These activities include: hunting, picnicking, hiking, nature study, horseback riding, firewood cutting (by permit only), and timber harvesting. The DFS reserves the right to limit or deny permits during times of conflicting use.
- Firewood for camp use is available for purchase onsite and no outside firewood is permitted. Please refer to the camping map for its location. If more firewood is needed, it may be gathered locally from dead and downed trees. Standing trees or shrubs shall not be cut. Using firewood located outside of the designated area of the office complex is prohibited. Campfires shall be contained within established fire rings only.
- Campsites are to be left clean and all fires are to be extinguished before departing from the area.