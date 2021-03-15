Law Office of Shane R. Kadlec has been identified as one of the Best Car Accident Lawyers in Missouri City

Since 1996, the Law Office of Shane R. Kadlec has focused much of its practice on advocating for victims of personal injury and their families.

HOUSTON, TX, USA, March 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shane R. Kadlec is a Houston-based seasoned personal injury attorney certified and recognized by the Texas Board for Legal Specialization. He has accumulated 25 years of valuable experience litigating and negotiating several high-profile cases.Shane R. Kadlec has been the recipient of several prestigious awards for excellence showed in his work and for demonstrating an extraordinary commitment to professional and ethical standards. The latest accolade bestowed upon Mr. Kadlec is Expertise.com selecting him as one of the best car accident lawyers in Missouri City, Texas.Expertise.com is an online portal that locates and reviews the best service providers in over 200 industries across the United States. Expertise.com has carried out in-depth research of more than 60,000 businesses to enable customers to find the best-qualified professionals as per their requirements.ABOUT SHANE R. KADLEC. Board-Certified in Personal Injury Trial Law , attorney Shane R. Kadlec's philosophy is to provide prompt and compassionate advocacy for each and every client. He has successfully represented over 6,500 clients in the areas of personal injury and work-related injuries since 1996. Mr. Kadlec is much-acclaimed for his expertise in settling and litigating a wide range of claims, including personal injury, automobile, and motorcycle accidents, product liability, wrongful deaths, and slip and falls.Shane R. Kadlec is well-respected by defense lawyers, judges, medical service providers, and insurance companies in Houston and neighboring counties for his integrity and compassionate representation of his clients. His clients have received the highest level of service and maximum protection possible under Texas laws.NOTABLE REPRESENTATIONS.• Successfully obtained a jury verdict for over $145,000 for a victim of Rear-end truck accident who suffered serious injuries and underwent shoulder surgery.• Successfully recovered over one million dollars for a victim of a construction heavy equipment accident in which the client was struck by a front loader causing serious neck and back injuries that required surgery.• Successfully recovered over $627,000 for a victim of failed dental restorations due to dental malpractice.THE IMPORTANCE OF BOARD CERTIFICATION FOR ATTORNEYS.Being certified by the Texas Board for Legal Specialization proves that lawyers have focused their practice on a certain area of law and are capable of passing rigorous peer reviews and tests to prove their excellence.Clients can be hesitant to trust lawyers with their cases. A Board Certification indicates that an attorney is highly regarded and proficient in his or her work. It gives potential clients additional confidence and insight while selecting an attorney for representation.Obtaining a certification in Texas is not easy and requires a lot of dedication from the participating attorney. It takes a substantial investment of time and money. Texas Board for Legal Specialization requires reputable peer evaluations and requires the lawyer to undergo demanding tests.A Board Certification sets a lawyer apart from his colleagues and peers. Some of the qualities of such a lawyer include:-• The lawyer is very dedicated to his craft and has put in significant effort and investment of time and money in becoming a better attorney, well above and beyond the standard requirements, and has proved this to the satisfaction of the certifying board.• The lawyer is well-respected and highly regarded by fellow attorneys, defense counsels, and the judiciary.• The lawyer went through a stringent screening process and excelled at demanding examinations to secure a certification.• The lawyer is in an elite company as less than 4% of the attorneys are board-certified nationally and only 10% secure certification in the State of Texas.Houston Accident Lawyer Shane R. Kadlec earned his certification in personal injury trial law from Texas Board for Legal Specialization in 2003 and his re-certification in 2008, 2013, and 2018 respectively.CONTACT THE LAW OFFICE OF SHANE R. KADLEC All personal injury cases handled by the Law Office of Shane R. Kadlec are taken up on a contingency basis, which means our clients pay nothing unless we win their case or settle it.Personal injury attorneys at the Law Office of Shane R. Kadlec represent clients in Houston and throughout its surrounding areas of Texas.Initial consultations are free.