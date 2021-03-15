Global Nonviolent Film Festival Is Getting Ready for Its 10th Edition
The Festival is unique in the world for showcasing only nonviolent films to a global audience on its streaming channel.HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Nonviolent Film Festival, the most important and renown film festival of nonviolent films in the world, has revealed the official poster for its 10th annual edition that takes place this year from September 23 to October 3.
This yearly event takes place online. The films shown at the festival do not contain gratuitous violence; most of them can be enjoyed by the entire family, from the comfort of their home in any country of the world, while they compete for awards and recognition. The Festival was founded by film director Bruno Pischiutta and producer Daria Trifu in 2012.
"Watching movies online, while at home or on the go, is for many the only choice and, with Global Nonviolent Film Festival, it can be a really enjoyable family experience,” says Daria Trifu, festival director.
Global Nonviolent Film Festival is open for submissions. Filmmakers with completed movies, documentaries, and music videos, may submit them via FilmFreeway.
Starting in April, the films selected at the Global Nonviolent Film Festival are also accepted for distribution on the pay-per-view streaming channel, Global Cinema Online, that will bring to the viewers in every country nonviolent films, documentaries, TV series and music videos. The channel is well positioned to take a share of the ever growing video on demand market, and aims to become a notable competitor to the likes of Netflix and Hulu.
Bruno Pischiutta is one of the last great Italian directors of his generation and the only one who has lived in America for almost forty years. During his film career, he created and developed numerous feature films in Europe, America, Africa and Asia, and won major awards in several countries. In China, he wrote and developed the feature film The Sepia Portrait, and in Ghana he completed the feature film Punctured Hope that the Hollywood Political Film Society proposed for nomination at the 2010 Academy Awards®. Bruno Pischiutta is the Co-founder and Artistic Consultant of the Global Nonviolent Film Festival.
Daria Trifu is a producer and executive producer. She is the President and C.E.O. of Global Film Studio Inc. that owns the Global Nonviolent Film Festival and Global Cinema Online. Ms. Trifu is a Co-founder and the Director of the Festival. She is also the publisher of “DARIA!” Magazine since 2005. Daria Trifu produced the critically acclaimed feature film (35mm) “Punctured Hope” with a US $5.8 million budget and a team of +200 cast and crew members.
