Cell Microsystems to Expand Portfolio of Applications into Antibody Discovery and Organoid Cultures
These two NIH awards further enable Cell Microsystems to be an integral part of advancing cancer and drug screening research forward”RESEARCH TRIANGLE, DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cell Microsystems, a developer of innovative platforms for single cell workflows, today announced two NIH SBIR awards: one for hybridoma screening, the second for organoid cultures. The Company’s lead products, the CellRaft® AIR™ System and CytoSort™ Arrays, enable complex workflows to be performed on a single consumable and uniquely suited to applications clonal propagation of single cells. Currently enabled applications include for CRISPR gene editing and cell line development, stem cell studies, and genomics research. These new awards allow the Company to further expand product applications into antibody discovery and on-array screening of complex structures. The two awards total $2.1 M, with $318 K for developing a novel hybridoma screening application and $1,813 K for establishing high-efficiency organoid workflows.
“We are pleased to have received the two SBIR grants and view them as having a positive impact on our portfolio of product applications,” says Gary Pace, CEO at Cell Microsystems. “The Company has focused on creating applications that are a starting point for breakthrough research. These two NIH awards further enable Cell Microsystems to be an integral part of advancing cancer and drug screening research forward.”
The news comes after the Company’s recent announcement of an award from NIH to continue the development of a T-cell screening platform for latent HIV. This application is another step the Company is making towards addressing the challenging medical needs for better drug screening and diagnostic tools.
Dr. Scott Magness, Associate Professor in the Joint Dept. of Biomedical Engineering, Cell and Molecular Physiology at UNC Chapel Hill and North Carolina State University, and co-collaborator on the Organoid grant, said, “We are so pleased that the NIH has recognized our continued research on organoid development, differentiation, and characterization, which was made possible through a collaborative relationship with Cell Microsystems.”
“We look forward to continuing our work to track targeted cell phenotypes and collect the most promising hybridoma cells for downstream molecular analysis,” said Dr. Zachary Hartman, Assistant Professor of Surgery and Pathology at Duke University School of Medicine and co-collaborator on the Hybridoma grant.
Research reported in this press release is supported by the National Institute Of Environmental Health Sciences and the National Institute Of Allergy And Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health under award numbers 9R44ES032782 and 1R43AI157022.
About Cell Microsystems: Cell Microsystems is an early growth stage company focused on developing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative products for single cell biology research. The company prides itself on being customer-focused, responsive to feedback, and inspired to fuel deeper contributions to science. The CellRaft AIR System and related consumables have been purchased by leading academic, government, and pharma research organizations in the US and Europe. www.cellmicrosystems.com
