Public Notice - North Dakota Department of Public Instruction Accountability Waiver Request to the U.S. Department of Education

On behalf of the State of North Dakota, the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction (NDDPI) will be submitting a waiver for the 2020-2021 school year of accountability, school identification, and related reporting requirements in the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 (ESEA).

Due to the continued extraordinary circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting impacts on students, educators, and schools, the U.S. Department of Education (Department) invited states on February 22, 2021 to apply for a waiver and provided a template in order to streamline the process. The NDDPI believes it would be beneficial to North Dakota schools and districts to pursue this waiver.

The Department requires states to provide all districts and interested parties in the state with notice and a reasonable opportunity to comment on this waiver application. We are providing this statewide notice by sending an email via the distribution lists, posting information in the Weekly Blast, including an article in the NDDPI March newsletter, and posting the waiver application on the NDDPI website for three weeks.

If you have questions, concerns or would like to comment on the Accountability Waiver, please contact Laurie Matzke at (701) 328-2284.

