Ex-GameFly Co-Founder on why he left GameFly, Founded DropOff and why he plays in the World Series of Poker

Competing in the World Series of Poker is just like a business” — Sean Spector

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, March 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Austin, Texas, March 15, 2021, In these trying times as the COVID-19 Pandemic wreaks havoc on the economy and people’s personal and business lives, some businesses have thrived, like DropOff, a Same-Day Delivery and Custom Logistics Solution started by GameFly Ex Co-Founder Sean Spector. GameFly is an online video game rental subscription service that specializes in providing games for game consoles and handheld game consoles.Spector says he started both of the companies in bear markets but they still found success. GameFly after the dot com burst and DropOff with the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown. After GameFly Spector started DropOff, a Same-Day Delivery, and Custom Logistics Solution.“Long Shot Leaders” Podcast featuring ultra-successful people that were not given success on a silver platter. Quite the contrary, their stories will not only amaze listeners but also inspire them.During a recent interview, Sean Spector, Co-Founder of Gamy Fly and DropOff, shares part of his background story, “I have always loved video games, since the days Atari was invented”. “My dad died when I was still relatively young and I started GameFly after he died”. It would have been nice for my dad to see some of my success”.Spector goes on to say, “I love to play Poker so much so I get high up in the ranks at the World Series of Poker. It’s like a business. But that’s what I like, that, and traveling with my wife (his college sweetheart), watching my two daughters play competitive sports and ride horses. Spector also talks about how to get venture capital funding. Sean's story and interview are on the Long Shot Leaders Podcast website.”“Long Shot Leaders,” tells the stories and secrets of leaders, Innovators, entrepreneurs, and various high achievers. They explore their struggles, shortcomings, challenges, and setbacks that ultimately lead to growth and betterment. Hosted by Michael Stein. Stein is an Entrepreneur, actor, filmmaker, and stand-up comedian.Here are some of the initial guests:• Sean Spector: Co-Founder of Gamefly and DropOff.• Carl Gottlieb: The Writer of JAWS, The Jerk, and Caveman.• Bruce Vilanch: Comedy Writer, Songwriter, and Actor.• Jeff Arch: Writer “Sleepless in Seattle”.• Erica Anenberg: Jewelry Designer Pioneer, Entrepreneur.• Daven Michaels: NY Times Best Selling Author, Outsourcing Leader.• Stipe Miocic: 6x Reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion.Stein urges all Podcast Listeners to visit the Long Shot Leaders website and sign-up for the email newsletter of upcoming weekly episodes. He looks forward to sharing many stories of “Long Shots” who have overcome large obstacles and found success.

