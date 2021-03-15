Physical and Mental Health Suffers During Covid Lockdown, Survey Shows

More than half the 23,000 surveyed admitted increased stress, anxiety and depression levels

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Living under lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic has seen the United Kingdom's health suffer physically and mentally, a new survey of 23,000 UK adults has revealed.

More than half admitted increased stress, anxiety and depression levels were affecting their health and lifestyle habits had worsened.

Disease risk for the most common killers - cancers, diabetes, heart and lung disease and dementia - increased significantly during 2020, while mental health significantly worsened.

A wide-ranging survey of UK users of Healthy Days, a clinically-validated metric developed by the roadtohealth Group, clearly demonstrated how people have suffered during the pandemic.

The metric, that measures how much disease-free life you are likely to enjoy, found that since the beginning of the first lockdown last year:

• Stress levels had increased by 48%

• Anxiety levels had increased by 24%

• Depression levels had increased by 18%

• Diabetes risk factors had increased by 11%

The survey showed that regular exercise was the most popular way of dealing with stress issues and lockdown lethargy, with nearly a third using exercise to cope.

Healthy eating also seems to have become a popular way of combating the Covid blues with 79% of those questioned admitting healthier eating had made them happier.

Paul Nash, Clinical Lead for the roadtohealth Group, said: “Not surprisingly many people are struggling with the physical, mental, social and financial effects of the pandemic.

“However what we are also seeing is that many people are using this difficult period to re-focus themselves on healthier lifestyles.

“For example, people using the Healthy Days platform have notched up over a billion steps walking in the last year and earned themselves an extra 1.2million days of healthy life, which is an average of more than three months per user.

“They’ve done this primarily through pushing themselves with physical activity, reducing their alcohol consumption, eating more healthily and either quitting or cutting down on their smoking.

“There’s a clear message here: if you focus on small positive improvements, you can earn yourself extra healthy days and even strengthen your physical and emotional resilience to the challenges of the pandemic.

“Our unique Healthy Days metric enables people to understand the real health-value of their lifestyle choices - motivating them to keep those positive changes going and live

healthier, happier lives.”

The study clearly showed that disease risk, mental health and health risk factors all consistently worsened across these 12 monthly samples of the UK population during coronavirus-plagued 2020.

But users engaging with roadtohealth Group’s REACHealth platform showed significant improvements in health risk factors and associated disease risk and mental health levels, as evidenced by the 1.2 million Health Days gained across its user base.

ROADTOHEALTHGROUP is a UK based company that created the clinically validated Quealth(TM) test for the five leading lifestyle-related Non-Communicable Diseases - Cancers, heart disease, COPD, dementia and diabetes. Healthy Days is the only chronological health metric that focuses on healthy lifespan.

