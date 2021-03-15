Sailing Back to Sea
An attempt to bring back Ghost to life and let it sail once moreCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most sailing buffs may find the name A Cats unfamiliar. Few of this small class of racing boats, 28 feet long, 11 feet wide, only exist in the water today, and they’re concentrated in a small geographical area on the East Coast. However, there are countless stories to tell, hundreds of chronicles to share, and momentous events behind the creation story of the magnificent A Cats that ought to be known by many. And William Fortenbaugh’s book, From Beaton's to Beach Haven: A Cat Ghost Bh G, might do just that and bring these glorious catboats to a wider audience.
"One of the most important things in this world has to be a person finding their passion in life. Whether it is a hobby such as collecting items or a dream profession like becoming a writer, there are so many endless possibilities for people to find what they are passionate about. One thing people tend to love is the ocean, and in particular, there are people with a love and passion for boats and boating. As James Taylor once said, 'Being on a boat that’s moving through the water, it’s so clear. Everything falls into place in terms of what’s important and what’s not.' In author William W. Fortenbaugh’s book, From Beaton’s to Beach Haven: A Cat Ghost, BH G, one such boating passion comes to life as the history of the A Cat class boat and the reemergence of the particular boat in the ’80s and up is explored in detail," says Anthony Avina of the Pacific Book Reviews in his opening statement for his review of From Beaton's to Beach Haven.
Read the full review here.
William Fortenbaugh is Professor Emeritus of Classics at Rutgers University, whose professional career focused on Aristotle and his School. He is also an avid sailor who started sailing since he was 8. His accumulated experience, passion, and the collaborative efforts he had witnessed in bringing Ghost back to life lead him to write From Beaton's to Beach Haven.
