From the Sea to the Literary Scene
A sailor enters into the realm of literature to share his chronicles of the sea and his magnificent GhostCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With so much attention to detail, commitment, experience, and passion, William Fortenbaugh succeeds in committing to paper the legacy of Ghost, a magnificent catboat. From Beaton's to Beach Haven: A Cat Ghost Bh G is a chronicle of Ghost's achievements, quests into the open sea, and most importantly, the collaborative effort spent by the crews, sailors, photographers, and chroniclers to cement the name of Ghost in the sailing industry.
William Fortenbaugh was an avid sailor. He began sailing and investing his time and efforts into boats since he was 8, dubbing him as an old man of the sea, presently. His many decades of sailing and knowledge of race boats make him a chronicler of the sea, and one of his many chronicles—perhaps even his favorite—is his encounter with Ghost, a legendary sea vessel that won countless races.
Ma. Juana Espina, an Amazon customer, shares her testimony about the book: "I didn't grow up interested in boats or sailing and didn't really know much about boats and sailing until just recently. I got the bug when I saw America's Cup in 2017. Ever since then, I've been trying to get my hands on every piece of literature about sailing and boats possible. From Beaton's to Beach Haven is a very informative, well-illustrated history of the Ghost. William Fortenbaugh has an engaging style. I never had to skip a single word. This book is perfect for anyone interested in sailing, from the seasoned skipper to the untutored beginner. Highly recommended.”
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers' Branding
Writers' Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter