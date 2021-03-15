An Obvious Labor of Love
A collaborative effort to bring the Ghost back to lifeCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Less than 5 percent of the earth's ocean is unexplored, and this fact makes the ocean and what's underneath it, daunting to many. It takes buckets of courage to set sail to the sea, but when aboard a magnificent catboat such as the Ghost, the ocean can be less intimidating, and every second spent on its surface will be a victory. That is the one of the message and feeling William Fortenbaugh delivers to his readers through his book, From Beaton's to Beach Haven: A Cat Ghost Bh G.
The idea for writing a book about Ghost, a wooden Catboat, came from William Fortenbaugh, Professor Emeritus of Classics at Rutgers University, whose professional career focused on Aristotle and his School. An avid sailor beginning at the age of eight, Bill raced many types of boats including the Barnegat Bay A Cat. In retirement, he came to recognize the unique value of the A Cat and of David Beaton and Sons, where Ghost was built. The resulting book is a collaborative effort, to which the builders at Beaton’s, the crew of Ghost, photographers, and friends all contributed.
The book comprises Ghost’s launching and racing accomplishments, its crew and their duties, and its construction. Getting past the sailing jargon can be a challenge to general readers, but Fortenbaugh compromises by including photographs and clear-cut explanations. In essence, From Beaton's to Beach Haven is more of a biography of the racing champion and the characters who contributed to its momentous sail at sea. The story of Ghost and William's enthusiasm for sailing is an obvious labor of love, which makes the book appealing not only to sailing buffs but to anyone who aspires to live by their passion.
