A Paradigm of Excellence
A man of the sea chronicles the glorious catboat GhostCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- William Fortenbaugh, a man of the sea, re-releases the newest edition of From Beaton's to Beach Haven: A Cat Ghost Bh G. Grab a copy now and discover why it was thought to be as a labor of love by the BlueInk Review.
The present book focuses on a twenty-eight-foot wooden Catboat called Ghost. She belongs to a class of boats unique to Barnegat Bay in New Jersey. The class originated in 1922 and by 1924 was recognized as a racing class under the name A Cat. Fortenbaugh, through From Beaton's to Beach Haven, aspires to commemorate the resilience of the class amid the Great Depression and immortalize the efforts thrown together by the crews and sailors to bring the elegant catboat Ghost back to life.
To Fortenbaugh, Ghost was and remains a paradigm of excellence in the construction of wooden boats. He proves this claim through the photographs included in his book detailing the building process of Ghost. These photos, paired with Fortenbaugh's vivid and detailed explanation, take the readers from making patterns and preparing the woodshop to a celebratory launch at Beaton’s rigging dock.
William "Bill" Fortenbaugh was an educator for most of his professional life. He is a professor emeritus of Classics at Rutgers University. But before all his titles, he was already a certified man of the sea and chronicler of its stories. He has been sailing the vast territories of the ocean, making it his second home. He hopes to preserve the legacy and craftsmanship of A Cat by compiling all his knowledge and experiences he has gained from sailing.
