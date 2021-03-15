Exxelia Ohmcraft High Voltage Resistors Support Accuracy of Dental X-Ray Imaging

...manufacturers of this type of technology have turned to us to help ensure the reliability of their systems and the quality of the images they produce.” — Eric Van Wormer

ROCHESTER, N.Y., UNITED STATES, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To capture adequate images of a patient’s teeth and jaw, dentists rely on advanced 3D imaging from cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) systems. The CBCT system’s outputs are critical for the accurate diagnosis of oral health concerns and subsequent plans for treatment. To ensure the reliability of these images, manufacturers of CBCT systems have leveraged Exxelia Ohmcraft’s custom, high voltage resistors.

“In general, X-Rays require very high voltages to operate and generate clear, precise 3D images,” said Eric Van Wormer, Vice President of Exxelia Ohmcraft. “Because of the unmatched precision and control in surface-mount and leaded resistors from Exxelia Ohmcraft, manufacturers of this type of technology have turned to us to help ensure the reliability of their systems and the quality of the images they produce.”

CBCT systems are used to assist dentists in a variety of procedures, including dental implant placement, root canal therapy, the treatment of temporomandibular joint (TMJ) dysfunction, and oral surgery.

Exxelia Ohmcraft’s technology utilizes the proprietary Micropen electronic printing system to “print” precise, narrow, serpentine lines with resistive ink on a ceramic substrate, producing higher performance resistors over a wider range of values on a smaller surface area than is possible with conventional film resistor technology.

About Exxelia Ohmcraft

Exxelia Ohmcraft’s thick-film, surface mount resistors are engineered to meet application-specific needs. Our proprietary Micropen printing technology is the foundation for Exxelia Ohmcraft’s family of resistor products. Exxelia Ohmcraft’s precision leaded resistors are manufactured with our patented Micropen technology to create a unique serpentine design that withstands voltages up to 100kV and provides an unmatched level of performance and stability. For more information, visit Ohmcraft.com.

About Exxelia

Exxelia is a leading global designer and manufacturer of high-performance passive components and subsystems. Exxelia’s wide products portfolio includes film, tantalum, ceramic and electrolytic capacitors, inductors, transformers, microwave components, position sensors, slip rings and high-precision mechanical parts. Recognized worldwide for its advanced design and technical expertise, Exxelia develops both “catalog” and “custom” products exclusively serving high-reliability markets such as aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, telecommunication infrastructure and advance industrial applications. Additional information can be found at https://exxelia.com.

