Nihal joins National Airlines
National Airlines appoints Nihal Wickrema as their VP, Strategy & Revenue Optimization.
Nihal’s multi-dimensional experience will benefit National Airlines in the long run. We look to expand into various verticals & Nihal will be a key resource for both our short & long term goals”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nihal Wickrema, a veteran from Emirates Sky Cargo joins US Airline, National.
— Jacob Matthew, National Air Cargo President & Board Member
National Airlines earlier today announced the appointment of Nihal Wickrema as their Vice President of Strategy & Revenue Optimization.
An operational strategist by nature with over 30 years of experience across cargo charters & freighter operations, Nihal has held various key positions in different capacities throughout his career.
With an immense passion for aviation, Nihal joined Emirates Sky Cargo in the early ’90s, where he grew to become one of their key architects who designed and implemented processes and controls for freighter operations. Almost three decades later, Nihal Wickrema became a renowned name in the region amongst the top players in the industry. His overall operational experience boasts of a wide range of aircraft types such as the B777, B747, B707, B727, A380, A310, A330. Besides these, Nihal comes with in-depth knowledge in capacity control and was instrumental in the establishment of the Trucking Network for Emirates Sky Cargo.
“Nihal’s multi-dimensional experience & leadership qualities will benefit National Airlines in the long run. Being a global carrier, we look to expand into various verticals and Nihal will be a key resource for both our short- & long-term goals”, said National Air Cargo President & Board Member, Jacob Matthew.
In the past, Nihal also worked as a Licensed Aviation Instructor at Air Lanka (now Sri Lankan Airlines), prior to joining Emirates. With a rapidly expanding fleet of B747s at National Airlines, Nihal will be stationed at the corporate headquarters in Orlando, FL.
