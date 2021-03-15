Photoelectric Sensor Market Trends Include Smart Sensors With Built-In Microprocessor-Based Intelligence

Photoelectric Sensor Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The emergence of smart photoelectric sensors is a key trend in the photoelectric sensor market. Smart photoelectric sensors contain built-in microprocessor-based intelligence that provides them with new capabilities to optimize their adjustments and make them more reliable. Smart photoelectric sensors are rapidly becoming the norm rather than the exception and deliver advanced self-diagnostics and the ability to interface with sensor networks. For example, conventional photoelectric sensors fail to operate under any problems like accumulated dust on the lenses, whereas a smart photoelectric sensor has a microprocessor chip that initiates an alarm signal to the controller and flash LED. Diagnostic alarms provide early warnings against the problem that occurred. Therefore, smart photoelectric sensors are more reliable and efficient, and they are an emerging trend in the smart photoelectric market.

Major players in the global photoelectric sensor market are Schneider, Baumer Group, Panasonic, Omron Corp., SICK, Keyence, Rockwell Automation, Balluff, Banner, Tri-Tronics, Baumer, Hans Turck, Pepperl+Fuchs (Germany), and Di-soric.

TBRC’s photoelectric sensors market analysis report is segmented by type into proximity photoelectric sensor, fiber optic photoelectric sensor, by technology into retro-reflective, through-beam, diffused, others, by range into =100 mm, 100 to 1,000 mm, 1,000 to 10,000 mm, >10,000 mm, and by application into consumer electronics, industrial manufacturing, automotive and transportation, building automation, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and medical, packaging, others.

The global photoelectric sensor market size is expected to grow from $1.31 billion in 2020 to $1.63 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.7%. Photoelectric sensor industry growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2.11 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.6%.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the photoelectric sensor market in 2020. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period for the photoelectric sensor market. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the photoelectric sensor market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Photoelectric Sensor Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides photoelectric sensor market overview, forecast photoelectric sensor market size and growth for the whole market, photoelectric sensor market segments, and geographies, photoelectric sensor market trends, photoelectric sensor market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

