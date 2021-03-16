TempoQuest Partners with WeatherBell Analytics to Promote and Market Advanced GPU-based Weather Modeling

TempoQuest, Inc., today announced a partnership with WeatherBell Analytics, the industry leader in forecast model data visualization and customized weather data products.

“The partnership with WeatherBell, the leader in the modeling and analytics space, will provide the most effective means of putting TempoQuest’s accelerated WRF products into the hands of customers, enabling them to efficiently reap the forecasting benefits of our game-changing software’s speed, precision and cost reduction,” said Gene Pache, TempoQuest CEO.

“WeatherBell Analytics will function as a value-added reseller of TempoQuest products,” Mr. Pache explained, adding that TempoQuest is the only company to accelerate the regional Weather Research and Forecast model (WRF) using NVIDIA GPUs.”

”The partnership with TempoQuest brings an innovative and cutting edge tool to supplement our expansive weather data and forecasting capabilities,” said Mike Shanahan, COO of Weatherbell. “The unique features offered by TempoQuest, along with a more affordable cost, will allow us to offer custom WRF modeling to a broader range of customers.”

TempoQuest’s ACECAST software produces accelerated WRF simulations. The benefits of the ACECAST software include:

· Processing up to 14 times faster than traditional CPU processing

· More precise weather forecasts with better resolution

· Lower operating costs due to GPU compute advantages

ACECAST is offered as a software license to use on-premise or through a SaaS application in the cloud.

About WeatherBell Analytics

WeatherBell Analytics provides precision weather forecasting, data services and decision

support for a variety of industries. The combination of the company’s deep expertise in

forecasting methodology and meteorological data provides clients with reliable and relevant

weather information, critical for making business decisions with confidence.

About TempoQuest

TempoQuest is a weather software and analytics company that is delivering more precise weather forecasts faster, at reduced cost.