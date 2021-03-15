Ilantus Technologies Partners with Happiest Minds Technologies to deliver Intelligent, Converged IAM Solutions
This strategic partnership further enables the two organizations to provide the most comprehensive IAM solutions to a wide array of customers across the world.
I am pleased to establish this collaborative partnership between Ilantus and Happiest Minds that brings a powerful combination of the best solution and talent together.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ilantus Technologies, a pioneer in the Identity and Access Management domain, is pleased to announce the addition of Happiest Minds Technologies Limited, a digital transformation and IT solutions company to their robust partner ecosystem. This partnership further enables the two organizations to provide the most comprehensive IAM solutions to a wide array of customers across the world. Ilantus, being one of the leaders in the Converged IAM space, welcomes this partnership to collaborate with Happiest Minds and empower customers in their cybersecurity journey.
— Arun Singh, CEO, Ilantus
The strategic partnership paves the way for an alliance that provides holistic Identity and Access Management solutions. Ilantus’ flagship offering, Compact Identity, brings Access Management, Identity Governance and Administration, Privileged Access Management, and Intelligent Identity Analytics together in one comprehensive solution. With this partnership, Ilantus and Happiest Minds Technologies will cater to the following use cases:
• Privileged Access Management and Threat Analytics
• Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS)
• IDAM & Privileged IDAM for Bots
• RPA - Identity Automation
• Cloud Access Management
• Passwordless Authentication
• Predictive Identity & Access Governance
• Risk-based/Adaptive Authentication
In today’s digital landscape that has seen a steep rise in work from home culture, the threat factors have increased exponentially. Additionally, adhering to compliance and regulatory guidelines is an integral part of every industry vertical. Ilantus is looking forward to empowering organizations with intelligent, converged, Identity and Access Management solutions in collaboration with Happiest Minds.
Arun Singh, CEO, Ilantus Technologies, said, “I am excited about the possibilities of this collaborative partnership between Ilantus and Happiest Minds. With their global presence and talented resources working with Ilantus solutions and cybersecurity expertise, we see this partnership going above and beyond in enabling customers with the most seamless IAM solutions. Ilantus offerings cover a full range of IAM controls and cybersecurity needs with our Converged IAM solution, Compact Identity. With the latest analyst accolades and raving reviews from customers, we are certain that this year embarks major accomplishments for Ilantus and Happiest Minds. This partnership will further strengthen our foothold and empower various verticals of industries with a powerhouse combination of the best solution and talent in the market.”
Ram Mohan, CEO, Infrastructure Management & Security Services, Happiest Minds Technologies, said, “We are pleased to partner with Ilantus Technologies, a world leader in Cloud Identity solutions for the mid-market. Identity and Access Management Security Services is not only one of our core service offerings and we are also recognized by Forrester in their report, Now Tech: Managed IAM Services, Q4 2019, an overview of 18 IAM managed security services providers. The CISO community also recognizes us as the ‘Best Identity and Access Management Solution Provider’ of the year. Happiest Minds continue to enhance our IAM service portfolio by continually adding niche and cutting-edge partners. And this strategic alliance with Ilantus Technologies will further cement our conviction to provide enhanced-faster-flexible next-gen IAM Services to our customers across geographies and verticals.”
About Ilantus Technologies
With 20+ years of IAM expertise spanning thousands of implementations and more than 10M+ identity lifecycles managed, Ilantus provides best-in-class IAM products and solutions. Their flagship offering, Compact Identity, is a converged IAM solution that includes Access Management, Identity Administration, Identity Governance, PAM, and Identity Analytics, all operated and managed from one dashboard that can cater to the unique IAM demands of any industry vertical. Ilantus’ offerings have been consistently recognized by leading industry analysts like Gartner and KuppingerCole and are known for their unique features, ease of use, superior ROI, and exceptional user adoption rates. Poised for an accelerated growth path, Ilantus has established a strong partner network worldwide to enable seamless implementation of their highly scalable and economical solutions.
For more information, please visit: www.ilantus.com
About Happiest Minds Technologies:
Happiest Minds’ Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, internet of things, robotics/drones, security, virtual/augmented reality, and more. Positioned as ‘Born Digital. Born Agile’, our capabilities span digital solutions, infrastructure, product engineering and security. We deliver these services across industry sectors such as automotive, BFSI, consumer packaged goods, ecommerce, edutech, engineering R&D, hi-tech, manufacturing, retail, and travel/transportation/hospitality.
A Great Place to Work-Certified™ company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bangalore, India, with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East.
Media Contact: media@happiestminds.com
