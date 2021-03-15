Cagliari 1-3 Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo scores hat-trick

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the second-fastest hat-trick of his career, beaten only by the 20-minute treble he scored for Real Madrid against Espanyol in September 2015

Pele congratulated Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portugal forward’s hat-trick against Cagliari took him past the Brazilian legend’s tally of goals scored in official matches.

Ronaldo netted three times inside the opening 32 minutes to take his career total to 770 – three clear of Pele’s tally of 767.

“Life is a solo flight. Each makes his own journey. And what a beautiful journey you are having. I admire you a lot, I love watching you play and this is no secret to anyone. Congratulations on breaking my record of goals in official matches,” Pele posted on Instagram external-link .

Some reports suggest this is a world record tally but that is disputed by the Czech Football Association, which claims former Austria and Czechoslovakia striker Josef Bican is football’s true all-time top scorer with 821 goals.

Meanwhile, data from…