Anant Kataria, CEO, Sagacious IP, Accepted into Forbes Business Council

Forbes Business Council is an Invitation-Only Community for Successful Business Owners and Leaders

TORONTO, CANADA, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anant Kataria, Chief Executive Officer at Sagacious IP, one of the largest global IP research and consulting firms, has been accepted as a member of the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide. The criteria for acceptance in Forbes Business Council includes a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

Anant Kataria was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience while growing a global business of 300+ professionals in the intellectual property research and consulting space. Sagacious IP, led by Anant and co-founder Tarun Kumar Bansal, has inked a successful journey of over 13 years, helping various Fortune 500 companies, law firms, startups, and entrepreneurs in building, managing, and leveraging IP assets as well as in leading innovation in their industries.

“We are honored to welcome Anant Kataria into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. He also added, “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

“I am excited to be a part of this hand-picked group of business leaders from all over the globe. I find the conversations in this network engaging, energizing, and helpful. I look forward to continuing to learn from my peers here and to contribute to their growth in any way I can”, said Mr. Anant Kataria, CEO, Sagacious IP.

As an accepted member of the Council, Anant has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Anant will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com

About Sagacious IP

Sagacious IP is an award-winning IP research and consulting firm working with the world’s largest companies, law firms, institutions, research organizations, and inventors to help them monetize, defend, and expand their patent portfolios and drive innovation within their industries. To learn more about Sagacious IP, visit: https://www.sagaciousresearch.com/

