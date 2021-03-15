Silica Sand Market in Australia to Grow Significantly Owing to its Expanding Application Base

Australia silica sand market

The Australia silica sand market is likely to ascend at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2021-2027 according to market research report by QuantAlign Research.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Australia silica sand market is likely to ascend at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period (2021-2027) according to QuantAlign Research. The consumption for the silica sand market is expected to reach USD 62.1 Million by 2027. The growth can be primarily attributed to the growth of the polish glass industry in the region resulting in rising demand for basic glass-making raw materials, primarily high-purity glass silica sand, which is the most important group.

The demand for glass sand will presumably continue to be almost entirely fulfilled by domestic supply owing to abundant silica sand resources in the country. As the renewable energy revolution gains momentum, Australia’s fast-growing solar PV market will witness an increased demand for premium-quality silica sand, which will further aid in the growth of the silica sand market in the country.

During the forecast period, demand growth for the silica sand will be mainly supported by increasing demand from the construction industry and expanding applications of the silica sand in the solar panels, electronics, and the automotive industry. Silica sand is widely used from commercial to consumer products in Australia. Slica sand finds its application in recreational activities due to its suitability for the top dressing of Golf Greens, Cricket Pitches, Tennis Courts, Artificial Turfs, and Bowling Greens which further adds to the local consumption of the silica sand.

Australia is a major supplier of silica sand to many countries in the Asia/Pacific region. Major importers incudes Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The Australian silica sand market has been dominated by Japanese trading houses operating as private Australian companies and supplying the Southeast-Asian markets. However, the supply shortage is pushing the price higher, pushing local players to enter the market, and capitalize on the same.

Key insights:

• Glass making application segment is expectd to witness significant CAGR over the forecast period

• Container glass segment dominated the market in 2020, while Solar PV is expectd to grow at highest CAGR over the coming years

• Western Australia is expected to generate higher demand for silica in the country

Key players operating in the Australia silica sand market include: Mitsubishi Corporation, Diatreme Resources Limited, VRX Silica, Sibelco Australia, KEMERTON SILICA SAND PTY LTD., AUSTRALIAN SILICA QUARTZ GROUP LTD. (ASQ), CAPE FLATTERY SILICA MINES PTY LTD, Metallica Minerals, Perpetual Resources Ltd, TOCHU corporation, Austsand mining pty ltd, Earth Commodities Pty Ltd, holcim; among others.

The report examines and provides an extensive overview of the Australia silica sand market. The report identifies key industry trends, and covers silica sand market landscape. The report builds a short- and long-term forecast model covering the period between 2017 to 2027.

