James Marter Building Grassroots to Unseat Kinzinger
Illinois Republicans Rejecting RINOS and UnicornsOSWEGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James Marter says he has unfinished business with Adam Kinzinger and his grassroots support has been building since he first primaried Kinzinger in 2018.
"Talking with people throughout Illinois, they no longer look at politics as a sporting event. The Left's radical agenda threatens everything from their freedom of speech to the viability of their businesses," says Marter. "It's a life and death struggle, literally for some, as politicians like Kinzinger infringe on our 2nd Amendment rights, as he did in the last week, fund global abortions and basically spend away our children's future with out-of-control debt. He's been doing that ever since he went to Washington. This is what I warned people about."
Now, another threat is looming, not just a RINO (Republican in Name Only) but a Unicorn has entered the race. "It may sound funny but the grassroots are paying attention, and they're not laughing. By unicorn, I mean a fictional Republican, created by money and media to win a race, but not to fight for the American people or conservative values." Marter confidently points to the disparity between the actual voters on one side and the D.C. Consultant Class and "media echo chamber" on the other.
"Illinois is dead last in a lot of things, and it's not because of Republican policies. We don't want to export these things to the federal government any more than we have already, and we don't want to send someone who'll have little to no effect if they get there. Neither media hype nor "leftist lite" will accomplish great things for America," says Marter.
A Marter candidacy holds the promise of proactive work to advance conservative principles. "I have more than a commercial; I have a record. I've spent years analyzing the issues. When I'm in Congress, Illinoisans will have one less politician to worry about drowning in the swamp or doing the other party’s bidding. Instead, they’ll have someone they can trust, who’s principled, competent and a fighter. That’s what continues to build my grassroots support, and if people want to join the fight, they should go to my website at Marter4Congress.US.“
James Marter, a Purdue University graduate, is a small business owner of a professional ERP software and consulting company with a national and international practice and 34 years of experience. He is a life-long Republican and Chairman of the Kendall County, Illinois GOP.
