Waste-solutions Provider Introduces Innovative Plastic Waste Building Material (PWBM) to Create Circular Economy
PANELTECH.US Corp. releases its PWBM to transform the future of construction materials, fighting climate change at a scalable level.
We offer companies solutions to fulfill their social responsibility in ways that are measurable, scalable, and align their business priorities with sustainable transformation.”PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PANELTECH.US, a ‘waste-to-green’ solutions firm with offices in Taiwan, Indonesia, and the United States, today announces its Plastic Waste Building Material (PWBM), an innovative construction timber replacement made from hard-to-recycle plastics with the power to transform the future of construction materials. PANELTECH.US offers a suite of ‘waste to green’ solutions that create circular economies.
— PANELTECH.US CEO, Leiven Tsai
PWBM is unique for two reasons. First, its manufacture creates virtually no carbon footprint while extracting hard to recycle plastic waste from land and marine environments, in the process reducing carbon emissions and limiting the need for logging. It can also easily incorporate other forms of waste. Second, unlike other timber replacements it can be completely recycled up to 10 times.
Manufacturing construction materials, particularly cement, releases enormous amounts of CO2 into the atmosphere. PWBM is repurposed from mixed plastic waste that is generally difficult to recycle – for example the plastic waste that is a byproduct of plastic recycling, marine waste, Styrofoam, or Tetra Pak packing -- in a process that reduces carbon emissions by 93% when compared with the manufacture of traditional construction materials. It is formaldehyde free and offers other significant value-added features such as water resistance, insect-proofing, anti-stripping, and fire resistance and it is cost-effective because it can be made using existing plastic molding machinery.
In its effort to meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals through its sustainable waste to green solutions, PANELTECH.US embraces the principles of Kate Raworth’s “doughnut economy”. PANELTECH.US CEO Leiven Tsai says “our goal is to cultivate a safe and just space for humanity in low- and middle-income countries without forsaking GDP. As Raworth puts it, GDP is viewed as means to reach social goals within ecological limits.” He continues “Our exciting innovations help manage resources more efficiently their lifecycle, maximizing waste utility through transformation into high demand products.
PANELTECH.US also repurposes waste for two other innovative materials, Bio-fiber Composite (BFC) and Biodegradable Shellfish Plastic (BSP) for which it continually explores new applications as construction material, containers, furniture, toys, fabrics, and home appliance casings.
Mr. Tsai says “we offer companies solutions to fulfill their social responsibility in ways that are measurable, scalable, and align their business priorities with sustainable transformation. Essentially, we deliver innovative sustainable solutions for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts worldwide.” PANELTECH frames this as C+CSR model where consumers and businesses have linked social responsibilities. It is when social need is pushed forward along with economic needs that we adopt the sense of responsibility towards a greener future.
