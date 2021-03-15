Chemical Market Forecast (CMF) in association with MUJ and IMCI is hosting Chemical Conference (ICMC)- 2021, 16th March
Register on our website to attend the largest virtual chemical conference of 2021, 26 speakers across 9 sessions would be presenting their views.MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Chemical Manufacturer's Conference 2021
(Chemical Market Forecast in Association with Manipal University Jaipur and IMCI)
The International Chemical Manufacturer's Conference (ICMC) 2021 is scheduled to take place virtually on 16th March 2021 at 15:00 IST, 9:30 GMT. ICMC 2021 is proudly presented by Chemical Market Forecast in association with Manipal University Jaipur and the Institute of Management Consultants of India (IMCI). The conference encompasses a broad range of objectives that are required to drive value and insights for the Indian chemical sector. Prominent speakers and business leaders in the chemical domain from across the world are invited to share their valuable perspectives to enlighten the audience.
Prospects and Opportunities:
The conference has the aim to bridge the gap between capacity-based planning, optimization, and demand for this vertical. Companies that are planning on expanding into the realm of the Indian chemical industry are to be benefitted from this conference. The analysis and discussion of the chemical clusters within India along with the cost-effectiveness of the current market are also included in the theme of the conference. Indian chemical companies have the opportunity to showcase their capability and capacity in the specialized product line.
The attendees have the opportunity to absorb a holistic purview of the chemical market. Insights provided within the conference can be utilized to shape the strategic decisions by the buyers from European Union (EU) and North America (NA). Furthermore, the current production and the excess capacity of specific suppliers would be showcased product-wise. Companies also have the opportunity to outsource alternative suppliers and buyers to meet the production-based demand.
Road-Map:
The conference has been divided into a broad spectrum of sessions that are aimed to provide value to all participants. These sessions are time-bound and each session revolves around a specific topic. The themes of these sessions have integrated global trends and practices along with the chemical industry.
Session 1: International Chemical Manufacturing Sector- A Gold Mine
Session 2: Digital Procurement in Chemical Sector
Session 3: O&M Excellence
Session 4: Ease of Doing Chemical Business Globally (An Indian and Spanish Perspective)
Session 5: Sustainability Drives Smarter Innovation & Profitable Growth in Chemical Industries
Session 6: Safety Parameters
Session 7: Crude to Chemicals
Session 8: Does Cost-Effectiveness and Sustainability Go Hand in Hand?
Session 9: Chemical Industry (An Indian and North American Perspective).
View ICMC- 2021 brochure for further details.
About Us:
The company was founded in the year 2016 and we are headquartered in Mumbai. A group of chemical specialists that aim to provide extensive market research reports that are curated as per the end-user's demand. The company focuses on bridging the gap between academia, manufacturers, and associations within the chemical sector, apart from the regular reports and other client engagements. The segments that Chemical Market Forecast operates are Agrochemicals, Bulk Chemicals, Life Sciences, Consumer Product Chemicals and Speciality & Fine Chemicals.
