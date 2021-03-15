Ascent Solutions Recognized as Finalist for Multiple Microsoft Security 20/20 Partner Awards
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascent Solutions LLC today announced it has been named a global finalist for two Microsoft Security 20/20 awards: Microsoft Security System Integrator of the Year and Microsoft Azure Security Deployment Partner of the Year. The company was honored among a global field of industry leaders for demonstrating excellence in innovation, integration, and customer implementation with Microsoft technology.
“Microsoft’s Partner Program has nearly 450,000 firms in its global network. For Ascent’s cybersecurity acumen to be recognized as best in class is truly humbling,” said JD Harris, CEO of Ascent Solutions. “We are beyond proud of the modern security solutions we have been able to deliver using Microsoft’s industry-leading technology. The unification of our security consulting prowess together with the Microsoft toolset has enabled us to meet our goal of consistently overdelivering for clients. Over the last 8 years, our working relationship has built tremendous momentum. I have no doubt that Ascent and Microsoft are only beginning to see what we are capable of accomplishing together.”
The second annual Microsoft Security 20/20 awards to be held May 12, 2021, will celebrate finalists in 18 categories spanning security, compliance, and identity.
“The pandemic has forever changed our perspective on the world, the role of technology, and how we work, learn, and live,” said Rani Lofstrom, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Microsoft Global Security Partnerships. “In recognition of our new reality, the theme for the Microsoft Security 20/20 Awards this year is ‘Perspective—Through the Looking Glass.’ The awards ceremony this year will honor our security partners who have gone above and beyond during an unprecedented time of change to support, secure, and protect remote workers everywhere.”
This year, the industry veterans in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) will vote to select the winners of the Microsoft Security 20/20 awards. MISA was established to further the security ecosystem, fostering an environment where solution providers can collaborate to create a future that’s safer for both people and organizations. This year’s awards provide an opportunity for colleagues to honor their peers for delivering exceptional work to our shared customers.
Ascent Solutions LLC is the technology consulting company to Secure, Unify, and Manage the enterprise. With consultants who understand the demands of today’s modern workplace as well as the technology hurdles it can create, Ascent provides organizations with the expertise needed to quickly move beyond technical constraints and focus on achieving business results.
