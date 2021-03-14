Second Arrest Made in a Homicide: Intersection of 51st Street and Bass Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Monday, December 21, 2020, in the intersection of 51st Street and Bass Place, Southeast.

At approximately 2:32 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for a vehicle stopped in the roadway. Upon arrival, members located an adult male, inside of a vehicle, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained in the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 25 year-old Tyree Brox, of Suitland, MD.

On Wednesday, December 30, 2020, a 24 year-old adult male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder While Armed (Felony Murder).

On Saturday, March 13, 2021, 22 year-old Keshawn Taylor, of Southeast, DC, was arrested pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant and charged with First Degree Murder While Armed (Felony Murder).