FAUCHON HOSPITALITY LAUNCHES ITS SECOND HOTEL: FAUCHON L’Hotel Kyoto Opens In Japan
In one of the most highly anticipated openings of the year, the FAUCHON L’Hotel Kyoto welcomes guests March 16th to its boutique property in Kyoto, Japan.KYOTO, CA, JAPAN, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In what is one of the most highly anticipated hotel openings of the year, the FAUCHON L’Hotel Kyoto is now welcoming guests to its design-driven boutique property in Kyoto, Japan. This is the second hotel for the FAUCHON Hospitality brand and the first outside of France. Japan has been featured high on the “must visit” lists when travel resumes, and the allure of this FAUCHON property, in the Shimogyo-ku district approximately 10 minutes from the most interesting districts (Gion, Higashiyama and Kawaramachi-Shijo, is not to be missed. The property is a member of The Leading Hotels of the World.
The 70-room FAUCHON L’Hotel Kyoto carries on the tradition of its incredibly popular Parisian-based sister hotel and incorporates all elements of the FAUCHON brand under one roof including a five-star luxury hotel featuring the renowned Gourmet Bar in each room and suite, Le Grand Café FAUCHON, the Fauchon Salon de Thé, a FAUCHON Patisserie and Boutique at street level, Le Spa FAUCHON, and for the first time a FAUCHON Bar.
According to Jacques-Olivier Chauvin, President and CEO, “The opening of the FAUCHON L’Hotel Kyoto is a significant achievement for FAUCHON on so many levels. It marks 50 years of FAUCHON’s presence in Japan, and also brings together all of the brand’s hospitality and culinary expertise in one place. It is our ultimate goal to share our artistry and unique perspective on hospitality and culinary innovation with the world. The FAUCHON L’Hotel Kyoto is located in the imperial and cultural capital of the city and therefore creates a wonderful synergy with our Parisian heritage.” Mr. Chauvin also notes FAUCHON Hospitality currently has a number of properties in development in the US, China, Tokyo, and the Middle East.
FAUCHON meets Kyoto in this exceptional marriage of the iconic French FAUCHON hospitality brand with the traditional design and cultural elements of Japan, achieved by Spin Design Studio of Japan together with Atelier Paluel-Marmont in Paris. The new property is a masterful blend of FAUCHON style featuring magenta, black, and gold with a nod to its Japanese location. As an example, there are black painted bamboo accents on the walls, Sakura petals incorporated in many design elements including on the lobby ceiling lights as well as fabrics in the guest rooms and suites, and Washi paper (used in Origami) on the wall above the headboards in the guest rooms. Another design element is the beautiful bedside lighting which represents the French mille-feuille pastry.
Guests can enjoy many special experiences unique to the FAUCHON L’Hotel Kyoto including:
• CUISINE: FAUCHON chefs have worked to incorporate Japanese flavors and culinary elements into FAUCHON’s iconic French dishes and patisserie to provide a modern twist on French and Japanese cuisine.
• JAPANESE TEA CEREMONY: Incorporating traditional Japanese elements with FAUCHON touches including a pink tea pot and macarons along with a special tea blend, “One Night In Kyoto” (green tea with fruity notes of cherry, pear, and tangerine) created especially for the hotel.
• JAPANESE BEER: FAUCHON has partnered with Tango Beer of Japan to recreate “La Delicieuse,” a special beer which was served back in the 1940s.
• JAPANESE PASTRY: FAUCHON is also partnering with a Japanese bakery partner, Izutsu to create a special Yatsuhashi pastry to be enjoyed at tea time.
FAUCHON Hotel Kyoto is part of a services and trademark license agreement between Hotel W Management Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Wealth Management, and FAUCHON Hospitality. FAUCHON has been a well-known brand in Japan for the past 50 years, and currently manages 27 shops and 1 restaurant throughout the country.
FAUCHON Hospitality brand’s Unique Selling Proposition is easily defined as “GLAM“: GOURMET (the most creative Parisian patisserie adhering to the French culinary tradition); LOCATION (at the heart of the urban life of the city); ARTISTS (artisans and attentions with bespoke artwork and activities curated specifically for the hotel; and MESDAMES (a hotel always in tune with women featuring sophisticated lighting, Dyson hairdryers, properly sized bathrobes, Carita amenities, and more).
Rates for the FAUCHON L’Hotel Kyoto start at 400 euros for the guest rooms and from 700 euros for the suites.
For additional information, visit the FAUCHON L’Hotel Kyoto’s website at https://hotelfauchonkyoto.com/en.
About FAUCHON
The 135-year old FAUCHON brand has been family-owned since 2006, and is a purveyor of luxury contemporary gastronomy in restaurants, catering cafes, and retail boutiques. The company’s signature products include haute patisserie, macarons, chocolate, tea, fine foods, and gourmet gifts via 100 franchise shops and 400 points of sale in over 50 countries including France, United Arab Emirates, Japan, Morocco, Hong Kong, Israel, and Qatar. FAUCHON is known for its innovative training of up-and-coming chefs who have gone on to be major names in the patisserie world including Pierre Hermé, Christophe Michalak, and Dominique Ansel, creator of the “Cronut”. For additional information about FAUCHON, visit https://www.fauchon.com/en.
About FAUCHON Hospitality
FAUCHON Hospitality is the hotel division of FAUCHON created specifically to ensure a full worldwide development of the FAUCHON L’HÔTEL portfolio. The company was founded in 2018. FAUCHON Hospitality’s key management include Jacques-Olivier Chauvin as President and CEO; Samy Vischel as Executive Vice President; Emmanuelle Mordacq as Senior Vice President of Marketing Consultant, and Bernard Lambert as Senior Advisor. For additional information about FAUCHON Hospitality, visit FauchonHospitality.com.
About WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC.
Wealth Management, Inc. is a Japanese corporation with a mission of “Creation of wealth through professionalism and synergy,” and operates with the aim of achieving sustainable growth by offering in-depth specialty services to all clients. Wealth Management, Inc. is listed on the 2nd Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, conducts business management of companies within its group as a holding company, , and also makes principal investments in fund structures the group companies originate. Two main subsidiaries are: 1) Richesse Management, Inc., which engages in real estate securitization business, and 2) Hotel W Management, Inc., which operates hotels and and leases property. For additional information about Wealth Management, Inc. visit Wealth-Mngt.com/en.
