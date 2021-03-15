ASTRONAUT LEROY CHIAO, Ph.D. LAUNCHES PHOENIX RISING “OWN the Future” NEW MOTIVATIONAL CORPORATE PRESENTATION & EVENT NOW AVAILABLE FOR BOOKINGS Astronaut Leroy Chiao, Ph.D. (Photo: NASA)

"Phoenix Rising -OWN the Future”, a new motivational corporate presentation designed specifically for corporations in a continuing and post-pandemic world.

The ancient mythological Phoenix rising from its own ashes to emerge as a great and powerful bird is an apt symbol for motivated businesses emerging from the unprecedented pandemic.” — Astronaut Leroy Chiao, Ph.D.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- ASTRONAUT LEROY CHIAO , Ph.D. LAUNCHES PHOENIX RISING “OWN the Future”NEW MOTIVATIONAL CORPORATE PRESENTATION & EVENT, NOW AVAILABLE FOR BOOKINGSMarch 15, 2021 - Today, Astronaut Leroy Chiao, Ph.D. and uniphi space agency , a division of uniphi good, LLC, is proud to launch, Phoenix Rising “OWN the Future”, a new motivational corporate presentation and event designed specifically for corporations in a continuing and post-pandemic world.Life is full of surprises and the pandemic that unfolded in 2020 found the world unprepared and overwhelmed. Many businesses failed, most others hunkered down and depended on their reserves and government assistance, and a few industries thrived because demand for their products and services soared. As a new dawn approaches, it takes the right leadership for your business to not only emerge, but to OWN the future!What does it take to jump to the next level? It takes the right kind of leadership to foster a culture, which emphasizes the rigor of operational excellence, but also encourages using collaboration, curiosity and creativity to take calculated risks and novel paths. It is also vital that your enterprise stays up to date on technology and innovation trends, to climb and stay on top in this emerging new world.Through a specially crafted message to Overcome, Win, Now, (OWN) and by using incredible visuals from his time in Space, Astronaut Chiao covers a range of relevant topics for organizations today including;• Striving to “OWN the Future” as we emerge from the pandemic• Leadership as the key to owning the future• Resetting organizational culture to focus on winning in the new environment• Emphasizing operational excellence• Strategic risk taking with technology and innovation for future success“The ancient mythological Phoenix rising from its own ashes to emerge as a great and powerful bird is an apt symbol for motivated businesses emerging from the unprecedented pandemic.”, noted Astronaut Chiao about his new presentation, “Leadership is the key to owning the future in this new paradigm, emphasizing the importance of innovation and technology while embracing operational excellence. Lessons learned from long-duration spaceflight serve as great examples.”Spaceflight also has unpredictable moments, operational decision-making can make the difference between life and death, success and failure – especially during a crisis. But in some cases, it is the novel solution that saves the day. In this presentation, Dr. Leroy Chiao shares provocative and awe-inspiring stories from his four space missions, including nail-biting tales of real emergency situations, and shows audiences how lessons learned from spaceflight can impact their organizations. Using his personal experience as the commander of a 193-day mission aboard the International Space Station, he illustrates how reaching for the stars is important, but even more so is honing the skills required to not only stay alive, but thrive.In addition, understanding where innovation is driving technology trends is key to planning for the future. Having been in technology companies and NASA, Dr. Chiao is no stranger to this world. He offers an exciting glimpse into life in the future and shares insights on a world in which technology is accelerating much more quickly than ever before – presenting new opportunities for businesses poised to take action, or threats to those who are slow to adapt. He presents real-world examples of companies, which thrived or suffered depending on their ability to change with the times. Imagine a world in which you are connected directly to the Internet using thought-controlled computer augmentation and a virtual heads-up display. Imagine a life where personalized medicine allows treatments tailored to your genetics, where replacement organs are grown to be identical to your own.Through awe-inspiring stories of his time in space and breathtaking photos, Chiao looks at what is coming around the bend and how organizations can take advantage of the next technological phase and form the right culture to jump to the next quantum level!For more information and bookings please email annie@uniphigood.com, or visit www.AstronautLeroyChiao.com About:Astronaut Leroy Chiao, Ph.D. Leroy Chiao is a former NASA Astronaut and International Space Station Commander. He works in business, consulting, executive coaching and space education. He is a a professional international speaker, and a co-founder and the CEO of OneOrbit, providing keynotes and training to companies and schools. Chiao also holds appointments at Rice University and the Baylor College of Medicine, and is an advisor to the Houston Association for Space and Science Education. He has worked in both government and commercial space programs, and has held leadership positions in commercial ventures and NASA. He was the first LSU Raborn Distinguished Chair Professor. Chiao has extensive experience as a NASA Astronaut and prior to that, as a Research Engineer. Dr. Chiao is a fellow of the Explorers Club, and a member of the International Academy of Astronautics and the Committee of 100. His breathtaking Space photography book One Orbit is available at https://www.leroychiao.com/book/ Twitter: @Astro_Dude, Instagram: @CDRLeroyChiao, Facebook: @CDRLeroyChiao,uniphi space agency, a division of uniphi good, LLC, founders of National Astronaut Day, is honored to represent an incredible roster of Astronauts, who share this remarkable “out of this world” experience, related to lessons learned as an Astronaut from a personal point of view, and in their own voice, to deliver some of the world’s most compelling and motivating speaking engagements, panel discussions, Q&A’s, book projects, brand and media collaborations and beyond. Topics include things such as innovation, motivation, technology, the future of space exploration, perseverance, education, engineering, safety, adventure, risk, strategy, STEM/STEAM topics, resilience, crisis management and more. 