GRAFFITI NFT'S From an Original N.Y.C Black book

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FiveBalanceUSA is a crypto startup company that has developed a unique self-improvement application that is available for free on the Google Play store. The app intends to serve people dealing with depression, by rewarding them with free FBN cryptocurrency upon achieving their personal customized goals in 5F categories - Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith.

Depression and mental health problems are no longer trivial issues and are very prevalent in people of all ages worldwide. * According to the World Health Organization, depression is a leading cause of disability and has life-altering effects. Severe depression can result in suicide, a leading cause of death in teenagers and people in their twenties.

Depression is caused by a complicated interaction of social, psychological, and biological factors. Still, the condition is manageable by personal efforts, proper guidance, and using prevention techniques. These methods can lead to self-improvement, and everyone dealing with this situation can live a dignified life. FivebalanceUSA's mission is to support all these people who desire to have a prosperous and productive life.

FivebalanceUSA is on track to meet and exceed their Q1 goals for 2021. With a couple of slight modifications for the better.

All goals set for Q1 as listed on the roadmap on the Company website have been met as of writing, and with a few weeks left for Q1, and only the masternodes goals left on the roadmap, the green light has been giving to start on the goals for Q2.

NFT'S are now available in the Fivebalance marketplace.

The marketplace is still currently under major development, but some items including original Graffiti artwork from a N.Y.C Black book is now available for sale.

For details about the project, the leadership, the Company's whitepaper, and upcoming updates, please visit the provided link: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/fivebalance/ or contact them on their Social Media feeds.