Derby Barracks/ Single Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21A500771                                                    

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller  

STATION: Derby                            

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

 

DATE/TIME: 03/14/2021 @ 1300 hours

STREET: VT RT 242

TOWN: Jay

WEATHER: Clear             

ROAD CONDITIONS: Intermitted snow

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Maxwell Harris

AGE:26     

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Hampshire

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Frontier

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor Damage to driver side

INJURIES: None

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was

notified of a single vehicle rollover on VT RT 242 in the Town of Jay. Upon

Troopers arrival the operator was identified as Harris and he vehicle was

already back on the wheels. There was minor damage to the driver side of the

vehicle and it was driven from the scene.

 

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

