Derby Barracks/ Single Vehicle Crash
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A500771
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 03/14/2021 @ 1300 hours
STREET: VT RT 242
TOWN: Jay
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Intermitted snow
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Maxwell Harris
AGE:26
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Hampshire
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Frontier
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor Damage to driver side
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was
notified of a single vehicle rollover on VT RT 242 in the Town of Jay. Upon
Troopers arrival the operator was identified as Harris and he vehicle was
already back on the wheels. There was minor damage to the driver side of the
vehicle and it was driven from the scene.
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881