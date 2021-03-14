Cape Cod Provisions Launches New Website and Catalog
Locally sourced ingredients for high-quality candy and specialty foodsWAREHAM, MASS., USA, March 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cape Cod Provisions is excited to announce the launch of its new website and catalog featuring chocolate-covered fruit and nuts as well as other desserts and baked goods.
Cape Cod Provisions was founded in 1996 on Cape Cod, a major cranberry growing region and the birthplace of commercial cranberry harvesting in the early 1800s. The company originally started with a regionally branded line of cranberry confections. The company now offers distinct brand families, including Harvest Sweets, Cape Cod Cranberry Candy, Sweet Cravings, New England Heart, Spritzal Cookie Company and Thank You Popcorn.
“We are proud to focus on regional local, high-quality candy and specialty foods," said a spokesperson for the company. “We focus on sourcing the highest quality local ingredients. The new site and catalog are expected to make it easier for our customers to engage with our brands.”
Harvest Sweets features whole dried fruits, fruit truffles, and fruit and nut blends. Fruit flavors such as cranberry, orange, blueberry, coconut, strawberry, cherry, pumpkin, espresso bean, and key lime are covered in dark chocolate. Sweet Cravings is a line of sophisticated chocolate truffles with four delicious flavors: Crème Brulee, Mocha Chocolate, Tiramisu, and Caramel Pecan Pie. The line also features Quin-Noir Petites, dark chocolate puffed quinoa.
Customer favorite Cranberry Bog Frogs are a delicious blend of milk chocolate and dried cranberries, chewy caramel, and roasted cashews. Made from locally picked and harvested cranberries, the turtle candies are named after the frogs found on Cape Cod's bogs. Cape Cod Provisions also provides corporate and wedding gift boxes featuring gift boxes with customer favorites and Harvest Sweets in the Sweet Celebrations gift pack. Choose from a curated gift pack or create a custom gift pack. The sweets are all-natural and certified as Kosher foods.
For more information and to view the latest catalog, visit CapeCodProvisions.com
