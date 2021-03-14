Viavii.com presents travel alternative amidst global pandemic, Unique Online Experiences Globally.

After travel restrictions were implemented across the globe, ViaVii was able to adapt and began focusing on creating a safe alternative to travel - online.

AMMAN, AMMA, JORDAN, March 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- ViaVii.com Presents Unique Online Experiences Globally.ViaVii.com presents travel alternative amidst global pandemic.It is needless to say that the tourism sector was deeply impacted by the pandemic. Even though a 70% decline in international tourism was expected in 2020, Viavii managed to make travel possible without leaving the house. Viavii is an online platform which aims to connect people with personalized travel experiences and itineraries.People have become more aware of the real value of travel that goes beyond just sightseeing and attractions, they prefer being exposed to different cultures, languages and cuisines, all while meeting new and interesting people. Viavii’s innovative platform understands the travelers’ thirst for authenticity, and helps them customize their experience in order to gain an in-depth understanding of their destination or even their own communities.After many travel restrictions were implemented across the globe, ViaVii was able to adapt and began focusing on creating a safe alternative to travel - online experiences. A solution that allows the users to fully enjoy authentic and tailored experiences from the comfort of their own home.Not only did Viavii’s Online experiences provide users with entertainment and knowledge whilst being home, but also encouraged interaction among global users. Additionally, the innovative solution presented a wonderful opportunity to revive the businesses of those who were affected by the decline of tourism.From the beginning, ViaVii offered its online platform free-of-charge and helped hosts to digitize their experiences with the use of VR technology. All in order to enable them to work more creatively and do what they love.“Staying at home and adhering to lockdowns and curfews can be turned into a fun, entertaining and educational experience,” said ViaVii’s Head of Growth Mr. Ramzi Madanat, “With ViaVii’s Online Experiences, you can participate in immersive global tailored experiences without leaving your couch. You can meet a local host from the opposite side of the Earth, and still get to absorb their culture through the screen.”ViaVii’s collection of Online Live Experiences includes cultural cooking experiences, DIY activities, arts and crafts, wellbeing, music, beekeeping and honey harvesting, and more.Explore ViaVii’s online experiences at: https://viavii.com/experience/online-experience About ViaViiViaVii is an accessible online platform that aims to provide travelers with personalized local travel experiences. In this new era described as “the experience economy”, people seek fulfillment and entertainment by adding new experiences to their lives. Thus, ViaVii enables international users to experience people-to-people travels either face-to-face offline or via their screens online. The platform utilizes innovative technology to provide a simpler and more impactful travel. Since 2016, ViaVii has been an example of the role and impact of the sharing economy era on authentic sustainable tourism.Explore more by visiting ViaVii’s website: www.viavii.com For more information, please contact: s.bitar@activate-mena.com