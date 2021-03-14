ViaVii Presents Travel Alternative Amidst Global Pandemic

After travel restrictions were implemented across the globe, ViaVii was able to adapt and began focusing on creating a safe alternative to travel - online.

AMMAN, AMMA, JORDAN, March 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- It is needless to say that tourism has been one of the sectors to be deeply impacted by the pandemic. Until this day, travel and tourism is facing uncertainties with a massive fall in international demand - reaching a 70% decline in international tourism therefore approximately putting 100 million to 120 million jobs in the industry at risk. The pandemic forced many people to stay at home, which made most people miss the idea of traveling and experiencing new cultures. ViaVii, an online platform for travel experiences, made it possible to travel and connect with like-minded people from the comfort of your home.Being in the 21st century, every organization is trying its best to adapt by bringing to the internet a piece of their physical experiences. Along the way, ViaVii found out that there is a market for fully digital experiences. The startup offers a wide variety of personalized in-person experiences in more than 60 cities around the world. And when the coronavirus expanded, ViaVii optimized the use of its innovative technology and introduced a unique collection of its Online Experiences to the world, from virtual cooking in Mumbai to beekeeping in Jordan and many other virtual tours in different cities. This kept local guides employed and created opportunities for many talented people to earn money by joining Viavii's platform to host their experiences online. Additionally, as many of ViaVii's hosts who offer physical experiences were affected by the pandemic, the start-up optimized its "ViaVii Locals'' services to digitize local communities and provide them with the necessary tools to be available online. The impact of such solutions was acknowledged by multiple entities, which in turn, allowed the startup to partner with a big player in the telecommunication industry to launch the "Orange Money'' feature, which provided local hosts with digital wallets."We created ViaVii Online Experiences to allow everyone and anyone to adapt, cope, and re-connect as a response to the redefined norm", said ViaVii's Founder and CEO Ms. Rola Fayyad. The world of Online Experiences has offered many people the opportunity to connect with other people they usually don't meet, explore other cultures, and start a new hobby – all while being safe. "In times of crisis like the one we're facing today; companies need to be proactive and meet where their customers are today" said ViaVii's Head of Growth and Marketing Mr. Ramzi Madanat, "For us, the purpose is to provide intercultural and genuine human interactions through our online travel experiences – we're bringing our platform to everyone's home, and they're loving it! Digital-led experiences are now growing and will continue to grow in popularity once the coronavirus is quelled. On our end, we will stay true to our company's purpose and values throughout this journey, and reach out to everyone and anyone to join our mission to deliver experiences that meet their new needs with empathy, care and concern".Currently, ViaVii's collection of Online Live Experiences are hosted by talented people from different cities around the world offering; cultural cooking experiences, DIY activities, arts and crafts, wellbeing, music, beekeeping and honey harvesting, and many more.Explore ViaVii's online experiences at:About ViaViiViaVii is an accessible online platform that aims to provide travelers with personalized local travel experiences. In this new era described as "the experience economy", people seek fulfillment and entertainment by adding new experiences to their lives. Thus, ViaVii enables international users to experience people-to-people travels either face-to-face (in-person) or via their screens online. The platform utilizes innovative technology to provide a simpler and more impactful travel. Since 2016, ViaVii has been an example of the role and impact of the sharing economy era on authentic sustainable tourism.Explore more by visiting ViaVii's website: www.viavii.com For more information, please contact: s.bitar@activate-mena.com