COLUMBIA, SC, USA, March 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NFL Alumni is proud to partner with and announce the Rock Out Against Bullying Tour coming to Atlanta All-Star Weekend. ROAB is a national music event raising awareness of the bullying and teen suicide epidemic in America. ROAB is touring the nation to engage and impact our communities by promoting positive change with shows composed of the performing arts, volunteer service, travel, and leadership, organization, and a purpose. This movement is about music with a purpose. We want to inspire communities to join us and forge connections among diverse cultures. Rock Out Against Bullying Tour is our movement of change through music to empower young people to become community change-makers, confident performers, discover their own abilities.

Charity donations from the event will be distributed to the NFL Alumni Association and The Boys and Girls Clubs of America programs to fund these programs and to assist with COVID-19 pandemic programs. The show curator CFO of Rock Out Against Bullying, John Holder has chosen

our next Covid Free event to take place in Columbia,SC at 88 Studios ,1220 Knox Abbott Dr Suite I, Cayce, SC 29033

General Admissions tickets for Adults are $20 and Kids 3-15 Free. No Refunds. In-Kind Donations are welcomed and Sponsorship opportunities available.

The lineup is DJ Necterr, Popp Hunna, Supa Bossanova, Jimmy Bolt, Luvaboy TJ, Crim Diggla, Carl Lovett aka Mowet, Rapping Grandpa, Heeme Shakur, Brooklyn Rixches, Prince Arkaveli, Lil Will, Juno Moonie, Mr Bomb Squad, Pollock Rev, Leek Did It, Tezza baretta, Aze Hi, Holly Hollis, Moe Legg,Cano, Vocal Barber, Russ Carolina

Performance slots are open to:

Kids Free Showcase, All music genres, Comedy, Entertainment Acts, Dance, Solo acts and/or full bands, Artists from any part of the world.

Vendors Welcomed

Pay-Per-View By: Lions Den TV Studios (Amazon&Roku)

For Vendors & Performance Slots Contact: ig@eliteelohim

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rock-out-against-bullying-tour-tickets-140961476571

http://www.rockoutagainstbullying.com

infosurvivornation@gmail.com

admin@survivornation.online

