Franklin Correctional Offender Dies after Testing Positive for COVID-19

A Franklin Correctional Center offender who tested positive for COVID-19 has died at a hospital.

“We are working hard in our ongoing efforts to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons. The health and safety of the staff and the offenders is our top priority,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “They all should choose to be vaccinated as soon as vaccine is available. It’s very important.”

The offender tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 7. He was hospitalized on Feb. 17. His condition worsened, and he died on March 12.

The offender was a male in his early 60s. Given his family’s right to privacy and the confidentiality of prison offender records, the Department of Public Safety will not further identify the individual.

Initial review indicates that COVID-19 was likely the cause or at least a contributing factor to his death. Final determination of cause of death will be made following review by the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Prisons leadership has taken more than four dozen actions throughout the North Carolina prison system to try to prevent transmission of the virus. They are found here: https://www.ncdps.gov/our-organization/adult-correction/prisons/prisons-...

 

