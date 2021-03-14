MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is conducting a death investigation in Columbus, Wis. that occurred on Friday, March 12, 2021.

The morning of Friday, March 12, Columbus Police Department officers were dispatched to a home following a report of a domestic incident. Upon arriving on scene, officers observed a male running from the area and lost sight of the individual. Columbus Police Department, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, and other local resources searched the area into the following morning but did not locate the male.

The morning of March 13, a body of a male was located in the Crawfish River. It is believed to be the same male seen running from the scene.

DCI is leading this investigation and are assisted by Columbus Police Department, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, and the DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Columbia County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available. Further information will be released when it becomes available.

Please direct all media inquiries to Wisconsin DOJ.