Alice Journeys Through Wonderland at McComb's State Street Theatre This Weekend in Junior Players' Premiere Performance
MCCOMB, MISSISSIPPI, USA, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The newly established State Street Junior Players presents their premiere performance, Alice in Wonderland, this weekend at the historic State Street Theatre in McComb, Mississippi.
The cast is led by Maddie Phillips, 17 and Pailyn Magee, 12. Both girls play the wildly curious Alice, alternating performances over the course of four shows beginning this Thursday. The lead role is an ambitious one, as once Alice takes the stage in the opening scene, she remains there the entire show.
The complete cast of 30+ youth from McComb and the surrounding area is sure to capture the attention of children of all ages with the “curiouser and curiouser” adventure of talking caterpillars, cats and rabbits. Likewise, the wit and wisdom of Wonderland’s nonsensical logic will entertain adults, young and old!
The Alice in Wonderland cast and crew originally performed six shows last fall with Pike County Little Theatre. The show was a great success despite the hurdle that was 2020. Directors Debbie Watkins and Katie Quin are excited to bring Wonderland back in this Encore performance, based on the book by Lewis Carroll, with original cast members and a dozen or so new, talented faces.
Both Maddie and Pailyn shared the role of Alice in the original production. "I'm genuinely blown away by what these girls were able to memorize. Of the 120+ pages of lines in the script, Alice has parts, even full pages, on nearly all of them." Pailyn's mom, Lindey shared.
Reflecting on her daughter's first performance, Lindey recalls, "Pailyn had been cool and confident until after the first show where Maddie performed as Alice. As Pailyn's turn neared that evening, nerves set in, and I was of very little comfort to her. I left her fighting off tears backstage with a knot in my own stomach on her behalf."
When Lindey peeked backstage after some time had passed, she saw her little girl surrounded by Debbie, Katie and Maddie with a big smile on her face, ready to take the stage. "It has been such a blessing for Pailyn to work with Maddie, who is such a humble talent and always so kind and encouraging to Pailyn and all of the cast. A group of Pailyn's castmates held hands and prayed over her before each performance," Lindey shared.
This highly anticipated encore will provide those in the community an opportunity to come out and support our youth and the arts. Bring the whole family and travel through the looking glass with Alice in what is certain to be the perfect mixture of fun, irony, sense and nonsense beaming from the stage on opening night, Thursday, March 18 at 7 pm with shows daily through Sunday, March 21st.
For showtimes and to purchase tickets, visit www.SSJP.live
State Street Junior Players is happy to offer Teachers, Healthcare Workers and First Responders half-price admission as a thank you for their service to our community. Contact Debbie Watkins at 601.341.1652 to purchase those tickets.
Donations are welcome and can be made to State Street Junior Players, a non-profit subsidiary of the Pike County Arts Council, a 501(c)(3). Please contact Debbie Watkins if you're interested in making a tax-deductible contribution.
Debbie Watkins
State Street Junior Players
+1 601-341-1652
email us here
Alice in Wonderland Promo, State Street Theatre, McComb, Mississippi