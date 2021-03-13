American Fine Arts Celebrates #ISDAY with an Online Exhibition of jd Hansen’s Monumental Sculpture
April 24th 2021 is #ISDAY International Sculpture Day.
Bringing complex art projects to life is a challenge we love to solve. It keeps us on the forefront of technology & hones our skills & abilities allowing us to be a better partner for the clients.”BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monumentally scaled artwork is now being imagined and created by artists and sculptors worldwide to satisfy collectors’ hunger for monumental works.
— ~ Brett Barney CEO and Chief Collaborator, American Fine Arts
Large scaled works are no longer just in the public sphere; they are moving to private, even personal spaces because of the working from home transition that is taking place. Monumental works are now included on mega yachts and in private sculpture parks and serious art lovers are designing homes around their entire collections.
Leading the way in fine art bronze casting and mixed media fabrications is American Fine Arts Foundry in Burbank California—one of the most infamous foundries, fabricators, and art installation specialists of fine art sculpture in California.
AFA honors and celebrates the art of jd Hansen during International Sculpture day #ISDAY with an online exhibition of her work. These works can be scaled to any size using the latest 3D scanning and printing technologies—any existing size can now easily be scaled from pedestal size into monumental works.
American Fine Arts is commanding this new monumental movement and spearheading a “New Bronze Age.”
“Bringing complex art projects to life is a challenge we love to solve. It keeps us on the forefront of technology and hones our skills and abilities to allow us to be an even better partner for the clients we work with.”
The mission of American Fine Arts Foundry is to constantly strive to be “better.”
Better at collaborating with Artisans, Artists & Architects nationally and internationally. Better at casting sculpture, better at fit and finish for fine art furniture and lighting. Better at creating a more complete start-to-finish service. Better at providing a more professional relationship with artists and clients. Better at fabricating and installing exact, detailed works of art, at any scale, in any location around the world.
Located in the United States, in Burbank California, American Fine Arts Foundry is one of America’s oldest and most revered fine art foundries, recognized for their commitment to details in monumental works, pedestal-sized fine sculpture, and bespoke furniture and lighting projects.
Having produced some of the finest contemporary sculptural work of the past 45 years, American Fine Arts are especially known for their work with contemporary artists such as jd Hansen, Antony Micallef, KAWS, Ed Ruscha, Yuroz, Kai, Richard MacDonald, Robert Graham and many more. Historical works include the Leonardo da Vinci Horse and Rider project as well as many commemorative U.S. and foreign monuments and memorials.
View the online exhibition of jd Hansen’s work on the American Fine Arts website. Imagine your work or a monumental jd Hansen work of art in your space.
