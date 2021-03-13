Accountinsight, leader in account-based advertising, nominated Emerging Vendor of the Year in the B2B Martech Awards.
This accolade highlights companies that have found innovative ways to attract, engage and propel the B2B Martech space to new growth and success.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accountinsight, the leading account-based advertising platform, nominated as Emerging Vendor of the Year in the B2B Martech Awards.
This accolade highlights companies that have found innovative ways to attract, engage and propel the B2B Martech space to new growth and success.
“As B2B marketing teams demand improved precision and transparency to connect with their customers in long-lasting and meaningful ways, Accountinsight’s nomination as Emerging Vendor of the Year validates our commitment to deliver a media activation platform that targets the right B2B companies and identifies the right media consumption signals from its employees to ensure we display banner advertising with 100% relevance and accuracy” said Toni Chumillas, co-founder at Accountinsight.
He added: ”As programmatic advertising takes B2B by storm ( over $9.03 billion spend in US on 2020, with 22% year-on-year increase – source eMarketer) we believe in the power of media to connect B2B companies. As such, our mission is to deliver a best-in class advertising solution, an efficient Account Based Advertising platform built for Media and B2B Agencies” .
Established in 2019, the B2B Marketing Martech Awards recognize and celebrate all those transforming the B2B marketing landscape through marketing technology. Winners will be announced on the 24 and 25 March 2021. Other nominees include Salesforce, Microsoft and Hubspot.
To learn more about the B2B Marketing Martech Awards, visit here.
About Accountinsight
Launched by former WPP executives in 2018, its innovative programmatic platform ( a B2B DSP ) aims at media agencies and B2B agency teams who need to deliver account based advertising. With offices in Europe, US and China, its clients include both media agencies ( like GroupM’s Mediacom, Wavemaker) and advanced B2B agencies like BBN Network
To learn more, visit: www.accountinsight.ai
Accountinsight
Accountinsight Tel: +44 20 7030 3129
Toni Chumillas
Accountinsight
+44 20 7030 3129
li@accountinsight.ai
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn