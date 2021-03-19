Bia Dantas on Glamour March 2021 Cover
Bia Dantas Brazilian Top Influencer, DJ and Model on Glamour March 2021.
It seems simple but our work (Yalla and me) breaks the limits, patterns and with a lot of respect and love...we put aside the different points of view and enter the limitless world of art.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bia Dantas Brazilian Top Model, DJ, and Influencer on Glamour 2021 cover.
— Bia Dantas
The Top Model is a rising star in the DJ World and her latest campaign with BMW Motorrad México has been a success. This cover is a tribute to the fusion of cultures in Brazil. Bia Dantas cover has been considered one of the greatest covers in Latinamerica this year.
Following you will find a summary of the interview
Favorite Quote and why:
Some time ago during a breakfast a friend I love very much shared with me a Martin Luther King phrase that has a special meaning these days: "I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character." Obviously, the whole speech is amazing and a must-see for everybody. It is important to generate your own opinion and reasoning, preparing yourself, with effort, concentration, and dedication.
What was the inspiration for this cover?
I always identify myself and I have loved braids, I remember as if it were yesterday the enthusiasm with which my braids asked in my childhood. In times of so many social debates, this hairstyle design feature became a touchy touch. Until thanks to the support of Yalla, with its Afroyalla Beauty Salon, the ideal connection arrived. It seems simple but our work breaks the limits, patterns and with a lot of respect and love, it was possible to extend a little more of this culture, originated in Africa, currently in the Maceió-Brazil’s black community. With admiration, respect, and an artistic look, we put aside the different points of view and enter the limitless world of art, as it was expressed in this production. Finally, I want to say that all the team involved in the production of this shooting was extraordinary, the support of everybody involved in the production and publication of this work was amazing. To all the team, Alberto Sanchez, Bryan Flores, Jorge Duva, and everybody else, thank you so much.
Tell us about Yalla:
Yalla is a lovely Brazilian woman. She has more than 12 years in the hairstyling industry, she is a pioneer in techniques and specializations of innumerable hairstyling procedures. Entering her business and observing the diversity of braids, transitions, fibers, dreadlocks among other designs shows you that the technique is complicated and that she makes an effort to preserve her culture and communicate it to the new generations. In addition to being an entrepreneur, she also created a scenario for her dreams to come true. Her vision managed to create a unique space, which today is highly sought after, transmitted, and inspires new businesses and entrepreneurs, mainly women, achieving recognition throughout the country and now in the world with this cover. Yalla’s effort also reflects much of the situation that we live in Brazil and in many parts of Latin America. Returning to the bases of strengthening our communities with a vision of effort, learning, and respect will lay the foundations of an egalitarian society. You can follow Afroyalla other works on Instagram at @afroyalla.
What can you tell us about yourself?
Well, I really like MLK and I identified myself with several quotes from him. I am loyal to my essence and dreams. I am on a path full of difficulties and obstacles, but at the same time, it is enriching. I was born in a city with little more than 1 million inhabitants, living or dedicating myself to my career was something impossible or less worrisome. With work, effort, and dedication I managed to reinvent my scenario and change the game that it seemed destined for, I made my own way, and anyone would think that I defied all the odds. To date, my feeling is that I have won many victories, and I celebrate them one by one with great respect. You can follow all my adventures in @biadantasbr on Instagram.
What brands or publishers have you worked with?
I have had collaborations with Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue, among others and I have worked with Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week, Samsung, BMW, among others. A campaign that I really liked and that I recently did was to commemorate Women's Day, where I had the opportunity to go out and ride a motorcycle near the pyramids of Teotihuacan in Mexico City. It is a unique experience that I highly recommend.
Anything else you want to tell us
If the obstacles are great, the desire to overcome and overcome them must be even stronger. That desire must be translated into effort, dedication, and preparation. And something especially important, always be grateful to all those we meet on our way and who have supported us. Melinda Gates said: “If you are successful, it is because somewhere, sometime, someone gave you a life or an idea that started you in the right direction. In my case my friends, my loved ones, my family, and my community. Just like Yalla and me, each human being has a creative energy and must discover it, embrace it, and multiply it.
Bianca Dantas Pereira is an Influencer, DJ, and Top Model. Account @biadantasbr. She has collaborated in various campaigns and editorials, highlighting covers of world-renowned titles such as Harpers Bazaar, Vogue, and Glamour. Her model agency is One Chance Models. He currently stands out in the world of music under the name of DJ BiaD @Biad.oficial. She was born in Maceió, Brazil, and currently lives in Mexico City.
Glamour is an international publisher member of Conde Nast Magazine with operations in Glamour USA, Glamour UK, Glamour Mexico, Glamour Brasil, among others. Conde Nast Magazine also owns Vogue Magazine, GQ Magazine, Architectural Digest Magazine, and others.
